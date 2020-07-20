Casper man dies in weekend motorcycle wreck on Casper Mountain Road

A Casper man died after the motorcycle he was riding Saturday night on Casper Mountain Road went airborne for about 60 feet before hitting the ground.
Thomas Taylor, 57, was near milepost 5 on Wyoming 251 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation fatal crash summary. It was one of two fatal crashes in Wyoming over the weekend.
Taylor crossed over the center line and exited the road on the left side. The motorcycle came to an "uncontrolled rest" after landing, according to the report.
He was not wearing a helmet.
Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as contributing factors in the wreck.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol news release Monday morning said that troopers were notified of the crash at 8:30 p.m. Taylor was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson, the announcement said.
The second fatal crash took place Sunday afternoon near Rock Springs — a one-car rollover that killed two people.
Driver Steven A. Reed, 32, and passenger Jacob M. Dunnuck, 26, both died at the scene of the crash, which happened on northbound U.S. 191 south of Rock Springs.
The 2002 GMC Envoy left the right side of the road. Reed overcorrected and left the other side of the road, where the vehicle overturned, according to a Monday morning Wyoming Highway Patrol news release.
Both men were from Rock Springs. Neither wore a seat belt. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor.
The fatalities were the 53rd, 54th and 55th on Wyoming roads this year, compared to 93 at this point last year, 56 in 2018 and 78 in 2017.
