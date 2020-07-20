Casper man dies in weekend motorcycle wreck on Casper Mountain Road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Casper man died after the motorcycle he was riding Saturday night on Casper Mountain Road went airborne for about 60 feet before hitting the ground.

Thomas Taylor, 57, was near milepost 5 on Wyoming 251 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation fatal crash summary. It was one of two fatal crashes in Wyoming over the weekend.

Taylor crossed over the center line and exited the road on the left side. The motorcycle came to an "uncontrolled rest" after landing, according to the report.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as contributing factors in the wreck.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol news release Monday morning said that troopers were notified of the crash at 8:30 p.m. Taylor was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson, the announcement said.

The second fatal crash took place Sunday afternoon near Rock Springs — a one-car rollover that killed two people.

Driver Steven A. Reed, 32, and passenger Jacob M. Dunnuck, 26, both died at the scene of the crash, which happened on northbound U.S. 191 south of Rock Springs.