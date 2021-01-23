Casper Notebook: Changes down the road for Bar Nunn?

Cruising up Interstate 25 from Casper at 80 miles per hour, it’s easy to miss that little sign: “Wardwell Rd Bar Nunn 1 Mile.” And if you miss the sign, you’ll probably miss the whole town too.
More than 1,000 new residential units are planned for the former site of the Natrona County Airport in the next three years, and two more industrial plants north of the town have been proposed. Needless to say, the deteriorating old runway that is Antelope Drive isn’t going to cut it with heavy trucks and a thousand more cars driving on it every day.
I chatted with Jeremy Yates, supervisor of the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, about the changes that could be coming to Bar Nunn’s roadways. After an initial study of traffic along the Salt Creek Highway corridor and two open houses where the organization heard feedback from citizens, they’re now considering a few options to improve safety and access to Bar Nunn.
Ellen Gerst: What’s wrong with the roads the way they are?
Jeremy Yates: It used to be an airport. And it has some interesting transportation challenges. Where Antelope Drive connects to Salt Creek Highway, there are some soil conditions that make maintaining about 400 yards of Antelope Drive really cost-prohibitive. That’s a lot of road for Bar Nunn to be taking care of.
EG: What possible solutions came out of that traffic study?
JY: We looked at what would happen if we abandoned that 400-yard section of Antelope Drive, which is currently the most heavily utilized access point into the town. We wanted to see how we could encourage residential traffic currently using Antelope Drive to the new interchange WYDOT installed on I-25 at West Winds. We’re looking at traffic control devices like roundabouts or signaled intersections at the intersection of Salt Creek and Sunset Boulevard. And then to see what we can do to make Sunset Boulevard more of a main street, where there’s a plot of land selected for the construction of a new town hall. And the last goal of the study was to explore the feasibility of an additional access to Salt Creek from Wardwell Industrial Avenue, to route some of that truck traffic that’s currently running in residential neighborhoods.
EG: What sort of disruptions can residents expect from these changes?
JY: It’ll mostly affect people that live in Bar Nunn, especially on Antelope. The consultant did see, if Bar Nunn decided to close that section of Antelope, how it increased drive times, and the increases were really minimal.
EG: What are the next steps?
JY: We’ll send them to our committees and our consultant to have us do a final edit. Then we’ll make that plan available to the public for between two and four weeks. Our office will accept public comments during that period, incorporate those comments, and then we’ll accept the plan, and give it to the policy committee and the technical committee to approve it. Then it’ll be handed off to Bar Nunn, where sometimes they approve those plans via resolution. Then they can move forward with implementation, find the money to do it and all that.