Casper Notebook: Changes down the road for Bar Nunn?

EG: What possible solutions came out of that traffic study?

JY: We looked at what would happen if we abandoned that 400-yard section of Antelope Drive, which is currently the most heavily utilized access point into the town. We wanted to see how we could encourage residential traffic currently using Antelope Drive to the new interchange WYDOT installed on I-25 at West Winds. We’re looking at traffic control devices like roundabouts or signaled intersections at the intersection of Salt Creek and Sunset Boulevard. And then to see what we can do to make Sunset Boulevard more of a main street, where there’s a plot of land selected for the construction of a new town hall. And the last goal of the study was to explore the feasibility of an additional access to Salt Creek from Wardwell Industrial Avenue, to route some of that truck traffic that’s currently running in residential neighborhoods.

EG: What sort of disruptions can residents expect from these changes?

JY: It’ll mostly affect people that live in Bar Nunn, especially on Antelope. The consultant did see, if Bar Nunn decided to close that section of Antelope, how it increased drive times, and the increases were really minimal.

EG: What are the next steps?

JY: We’ll send them to our committees and our consultant to have us do a final edit. Then we’ll make that plan available to the public for between two and four weeks. Our office will accept public comments during that period, incorporate those comments, and then we’ll accept the plan, and give it to the policy committee and the technical committee to approve it. Then it’ll be handed off to Bar Nunn, where sometimes they approve those plans via resolution. Then they can move forward with implementation, find the money to do it and all that.

