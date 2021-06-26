Casper Notebook: Is it really a public notice if the public doesn't notice?

That doesn’t mean they won’t be available to the public, it just means they’ll be in a different place. Both ordinances say all notices will be posted online — but in Mills, those haven’t been consistently updated since late March. In Bar Nunn, they’re relatively up to date, but don’t include meeting specifics like ordinances, memos or other additional documents.

In Mills, physical copies are supposed to be posted at City Hall, the post office and library (and on Friday, minutes and bills were posted at all but the library, which was closed for a family emergency according to a sign on the door). Bar Nunn’s ordinance isn’t in effect yet, since it was just passed last week — and, poetically, it has to be published in the paper two weeks in a row and then wait 60 days after that before becoming official.

For a journalist, these ordinances just mean there’s a couple more steps to getting the information we need. In order to even see a copy of Bar Nunn’s ordinance this week, I had to call over to its town hall, tell them what I was looking for, then talk to the town’s attorney who eventually sent it to me by email.