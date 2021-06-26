Casper Notebook: Is it really a public notice if the public doesn't notice?

At any point during the work week, I probably have about five browser windows open, each with 10 or 12 tabs pulled up. And about half of those are probably city records — council meeting minutes, 200-plus-page agendas, copies of ordinances or sections of city code that I obsessively check to make sure I’m not making a mistake that thousands of readers will take as fact.
I use those documents to keep tabs on what’s going on in local government in Casper and Natrona County. They help me find stories, keep up with trends in business and real estate and often help point me to the right person to ask for more information.
I know that lots of people may go their entire lives without reading through a city council agenda or combing through pages of bills and claims to find one line item — and honestly, I don’t blame those people at all.
But when a land use issue comes up in your neighborhood and you find out there might be a liquor store moving in next door, you might want to look into that. If your nonprofit is being honored with a proclamation, you’re going to want copies for the whole board. Or if improvements are coming to town, you can see what they are before construction crews start rolling in.
This week, I wrote a piece about recent ordinances passed by Mills and Bar Nunn, which exempts them from publishing public notices in newspapers — specifically ones related to meeting minutes, improvements, bonds and public land vacation.
That doesn’t mean they won’t be available to the public, it just means they’ll be in a different place. Both ordinances say all notices will be posted online — but in Mills, those haven’t been consistently updated since late March. In Bar Nunn, they’re relatively up to date, but don’t include meeting specifics like ordinances, memos or other additional documents.
In Mills, physical copies are supposed to be posted at City Hall, the post office and library (and on Friday, minutes and bills were posted at all but the library, which was closed for a family emergency according to a sign on the door). Bar Nunn’s ordinance isn’t in effect yet, since it was just passed last week — and, poetically, it has to be published in the paper two weeks in a row and then wait 60 days after that before becoming official.
For a journalist, these ordinances just mean there’s a couple more steps to getting the information we need. In order to even see a copy of Bar Nunn’s ordinance this week, I had to call over to its town hall, tell them what I was looking for, then talk to the town’s attorney who eventually sent it to me by email.
But for the general public, the fear is that people just won’t be bothered to get informed if that info isn’t showing up at their door along with University of Wyoming football scores and political news. Of course, some of that burden lies on people like me, whose job it is to cover local government and make it easy to understand for everyone.
But the media isn’t perfect, and an engaged public should ideally have access to the information that affects them most at a local level. It also raises concerns of accessibility — I’ve talked to a few people in Mills who don’t have internet at all, and if they aren’t able to make it to City Hall or the post office to stand in the lobby and look at a stapled packet, they might be out of luck.
Mills and Bar Nunn said they made the change because the newspaper wasn’t reaching their residents effectively enough to justify the price. I’m left wondering if the old way or the new way will prove to be better at informing residents. If you live in Bar Nunn or Mills and have any thoughts on the issue, let me know by giving me a ring at 307-266-0544 or sending me a message at ellen.gerst@trib.com.
