Casper organizations plan for trick-or-treating experience complete with pandemic safety measures

Trick-or-treating in the age of COVID-19 is sure to look a little different this year, as community agencies worry about the prospect of thousands of children cycling through enclosed spaces to partake in the Halloween tradition.
With COVID-19 still very much active in Natrona County, which has seen a spike in cases during the first weeks of September, the Natrona County Commissioners on Tuesday decided to close county facilities to trick-or-treaters this year.
Typically, 2,000 or more children would come through the government buildings, collecting candy from each department, County Clerk Tracy Good said during the meeting.
A message to Casper officials regarding trick-or-treating at City Hall was not immediately returned Wednesday.
Casper-Natrona County Health Department Executive Director Anna Kinder on Tuesday also worried about trick-or-treating further spreading the virus through the community. She advised against encouraging the typical door-to-door tradition of traveling from one house to another, as that could contribute to further community spread of the virus. But Kinder pointed to a local event that might offer a compromise.
A collaboration between The Science Zone and the Casper Events Center will offer kids a safe opportunity to still enjoy the holiday, Executive Director Steven Schnell said.
The Science Zone has hosted a “Trick or Treat Trail” for years in the community. In the past, the event has seen upward of 3,000 kids. But accommodating COVID-19 safety measures was going to be difficult this year, Schnell said. Through a collaboration with the Events Center, the nonprofit will still be able to safely host its annual Halloween celebration. And Schnell said he hopes it will be a community-wide endeavor.
The “Trick or Treat Trail” will consist of vendor booths spread out through the upper concourse of the Casper Events Center. Schnell said his team will be reaching out to area businesses to recruit people to staff the nearly 30 booths.
Schnell said the Events Center will provide the safest opportunity for kids in the community to still enjoy a tradition, which he said was especially important given the normalcy children have had to sacrifice in the midst of this pandemic.
“I feel really bad for the kids who kind of had to put their childhoods on hold in a sense,” Schnell said, adding that as long as they’re able to do things safely, he wants to try to make the event something fun for the community.
As for safety, the event has been approved by the county health department, which will also be participating in the event by providing flu shots.
Events Center Manager Brad Murphy said the department had approved the event for up to 1,000 kids to be in the facility at one time. Air in the Events Center is recycled six times an hour, booths will be adequately spaced, hand sanitizer stations will be dispersed through the building and all staff will be masked, Murphy said.
“Our ultimate goal is to make sure this is a safe environment and a safe event for everyone attending,” he said.
The details of the day are still being worked out, Schnell said. But the tentative plan is to host the event on Halloween. The first hour, tentatively set for 2-3 p.m., will be reserved for those with special needs. The remainder of the event, from 3-7 p.m., will be free and open to anyone in the public.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.