Casper organizations plan for trick-or-treating experience complete with pandemic safety measures

The Science Zone has hosted a “Trick or Treat Trail” for years in the community. In the past, the event has seen upward of 3,000 kids. But accommodating COVID-19 safety measures was going to be difficult this year, Schnell said. Through a collaboration with the Events Center, the nonprofit will still be able to safely host its annual Halloween celebration. And Schnell said he hopes it will be a community-wide endeavor.

The “Trick or Treat Trail” will consist of vendor booths spread out through the upper concourse of the Casper Events Center. Schnell said his team will be reaching out to area businesses to recruit people to staff the nearly 30 booths.

Schnell said the Events Center will provide the safest opportunity for kids in the community to still enjoy a tradition, which he said was especially important given the normalcy children have had to sacrifice in the midst of this pandemic.

“I feel really bad for the kids who kind of had to put their childhoods on hold in a sense,” Schnell said, adding that as long as they’re able to do things safely, he wants to try to make the event something fun for the community.

As for safety, the event has been approved by the county health department, which will also be participating in the event by providing flu shots.