Casper Police Department asks residents to digitize certain personal information

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Casper Police Department is hoping to improve how emergency dispatchers communicate with first responders by digitizing some residents' health and contact information.

The department is asking people with disabilities or their primary caretakers to complete an online Disability Indicator Form to help first responders be prepared to accurately assess a potential emergency.

The request for the forms came from a release issued Tuesday morning by the department and the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center - the division of the department responsible for all emergency dispatches in the county.

“For example, individuals who are visually impaired or mobile through the use of a wheelchair,” the release reads. “This type of information is crucial for first-responders to be aware of, prior to arriving on scene.”

The department is also requesting area business owners complete and file Business Emergency Contact Forms in case a crime is committed at their establishment.