Casper Police Department asks residents to digitize certain personal information

Police Station

A man walks into the Hall of Justice in October in Casper. The Casper Police Department uses the building as its headquarters.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Casper Police Department is hoping to improve how emergency dispatchers communicate with first responders by digitizing some residents' health and contact information.

The department is asking people with disabilities or their primary caretakers to complete an online Disability Indicator Form to help first responders be prepared to accurately assess a potential emergency.

The request for the forms came from a release issued Tuesday morning by the department and the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center - the division of the department responsible for all emergency dispatches in the county.  

“For example, individuals who are visually impaired or mobile through the use of a wheelchair,” the release reads. “This type of information is crucial for first-responders to be aware of, prior to arriving on scene.”

The department is also requesting area business owners complete and file Business Emergency Contact Forms in case a crime is committed at their establishment.

“For example, if a business is broken into after hours or if a different crime occurred on the business property and first-responding agencies need to gain access,” the release explains.

The forms are accessible on the police department’s website, casperpolice.org. 

Police Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said it had been “quite some time” since the department had requested residents complete such forms. The agency made updates to its website to make the forms accessible online, which prompted this new call to complete the forms, she said.

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

