Casper Pride pops off at David Street Station

For Alexis Novotny, the board president of Black Hills Center For Equality, who was raised in Casper and moved away in the late 90s, has noticed the progression the city has made with Pride and she decided to bring her booth down, along with vice president, Toni Diamond.

"It's been a very eye-opening experience, seeing so much of the community come together," Diamond said. "There are so many people represented and so many random acts of kindness in the couple of days I've been here. It's been amazing."

Novotny remembers being afraid to speak out as a youth in Casper — the derogatory words and frowns. But now, she thinks it's incredible how far Casper has come in just six years.

"(Some) parents have stopped by our booth and were like 'I'm not quite sure about this, but I'm going to learn with you,'" Novotny said. "Being very affirming with their child — it's been amazing to see more of that."

Diamond was the first transgender person to run for office in Rapid City, and while she didn't win, she was still surprised to feel accepted and allowed to run. She sees the growth and is excited about the future.