1,200 customers without power in Wyoming as storm wreaks havoc on state

An unusually powerful winter storm has knocked out power to roughly 1,200 Rocky Mountain Power customers, the company reported.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, 845 customers in the Casper area were without power. Another 345 outages were reported in Glenrock.

At one point overnight, service was interrupted to nearly 2,600 customers in Casper and Glenrock, Rocky Mountain Power said in a press release. Service was restored to many by 2:15 a.m.

A scattering of other outages were reported around the state, including 16 in the Lander area.

At one point Saturday night, 2,800 customers in Lander were without power, but crews fixed the outage shortly after midnight Sunday, Rocky Mountain Power reported.

“We expect service interruptions to continue as the storm progresses,” Curt Mansfield, vice president of Operations for Rocky Mountain Power, said in a statement. “Working conditions are difficult, with heavy snow, wind, and multiple road closures. All available crews in Lander and Casper are at work, with relief crews available from Douglas and Rock Springs.