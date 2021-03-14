 Skip to main content
1,200 customers without power in Wyoming as storm wreaks havoc on state
1,200 customers without power in Wyoming as storm wreaks havoc on state

Snow Day

Several inches of snow cover cars parked along Boxelder Street on Wednesday in Casper. The snow led to widespread closures.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

An unusually powerful winter storm has knocked out power to roughly 1,200 Rocky Mountain Power customers, the company reported.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, 845 customers in the Casper area were without power. Another 345 outages were reported in Glenrock. 

At one point overnight, service was interrupted to nearly 2,600 customers in Casper and Glenrock, Rocky Mountain Power said in a press release. Service was restored to many by 2:15 a.m.

A scattering of other outages were reported around the state, including 16 in the Lander area. 

At one point Saturday night, 2,800 customers in Lander were without power, but crews fixed the outage shortly after midnight Sunday, Rocky Mountain Power reported.

“We expect service interruptions to continue as the storm progresses,” Curt Mansfield, vice president of Operations for Rocky Mountain Power, said in a statement. “Working conditions are difficult, with heavy snow, wind, and multiple road closures. All available crews in Lander and Casper are at work, with relief crews available from Douglas and Rock Springs.

“This is shaping up to be a severe winter event, even by Wyoming standards,” Mansfield said. “We understand how difficult it is for customers to be without power in these conditions, and we will work steadily throughout the event to restore customers to service. Heavy snow and drifting conditions from wind is expected to make travel and repair work increasingly difficult today. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work through this storm.”

Updated information about outages can be found here

For a list of storm-related closures, click here

For more on the storm, click here

