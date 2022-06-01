10,000 people filled Ford Wyoming Center for Trump rally

The crowd at Saturday's rally hosted by former President Donald Trump filled the Ford Wyoming Center to capacity, which has not been done since the venue came under new management in 2016.

Estimates put the crowd on Saturday at roughly 10,000 people, according to someone familiar with the count.

People lined up for hours ahead of Saturday event, which drew people from across the country. While the doors opened at 11 a.m., the line outside didn't fully wind its way inside until about 2:30 p.m.

No one was officially turned away, as they were able to watch the rally outside on the big screen.

There were empty seats seen at the event. But those were not filled due to press risers, according to venue management. And there was also standing room and bleacher areas filled with people.

Brad Murphy, the venue's general manager, would not reveal how much money the Ford Wyoming Center made from the rally, but he said it's on par with some of their biggest events in history: Elton John, Eric Church, Bret Michaels and the biggest two days of the annual College National Finals Rodeo.

Murphy, the general manager of the events center, said that the "client has requested that we do not release the official number."

Exactly why, Murphy said he was not told.

"I think it's just their M.O."

Just before Trump appeared on stage Saturday, an announcer came over the public address system and claimed the crowd was the biggest in the state's history. That is false. A number of University of Wyoming football games have surpassed the rally crowd size. For one, the team's season opener last year drew a crowd of 27,007.

Crowd size is something that the former president has focused on and fudged the truth about since the first day of his presidency, when he famously complained about the media's report on the crowd at his inauguration.

The rally was paid for by the Save America Political Action Committee, one of Trump's leadership PACs. The event planning arm of the PAC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The rally was held in support of the Harriet Hageman, Trump's pick to challenge one of his biggest political enemies -- Rep. Liz Cheney.

Cheney angered Trump and many other Republicans because of her vote to impeach him following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has endorsed dozens of candidates this midterm cycle, some in much more challenging races than others.

During Saturday's rally, he told the crowd the Wyoming House race was the "most important election" this year.

“Wyoming, all of America is counting on you,” he said. “So important. We all know how great of a state you are, how beautiful you are. But you’ve become, politically speaking, you’re at the top of the list. We have a lot of elections coming up … I think this is the most important election that we have, right here.”

Trump also told the supporters to “fire” Cheney, a callback to his time as the star of the TV series "The Apprentice."

Hageman, multiple state lawmakers and chairman of the Wyoming GOP spoke before Trump.

While the rally was held to garner support for Hageman, many in the crowd came from out of state.

The Ford Wyoming Center also hosted high school graduations on the two days before the rally, which brought the total number of visitors for the three days to roughly 20,000. CNFR is set to start at the venue in a few weeks as well.

After the pandemic cancelled tons of bookings, the rally was a welcome event for Murphy and the venue.

"It's going to be an amazing three-week run for this building," he said.

