118 mph gust recorded in Wyoming; widespread highway closures persist

Widespread highway closures continued into Sunday in Wyoming, with large portions of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 shut down due to snow and high winds.

Meanwhile, a peak wind report released Sunday morning by the National Weather Service showed a 118 mph gust recorded in Clark, a small community in the northern part of the state. A 76 mph gust was recorded near Casper, with 62 mph winds reported at the city's airport.

Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to Douglas due to poor visibility and icy conditions. As of 6:30 a.m., the stat's main north-south highway wasn't expected to reopen for at least four to six hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Interstate 80 was also closed between Rawlins and Laramie. In addition, rolling closures were in effect for the westbound lanes of the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne and the eastbound lanes between Rawlins and Evanston. Long lines of semi-trucks were seen on WYDOT web cams waiting for the closures to lift.

The highway, one of the nation's most traveled, wasn't expected to reopen until at least late Sunday morning, according to WYDOT.

Other closures include:

Wyoming Highways 59, 50 and 387 in Campbell County;

Wyoming Highway 34 between Bosler and I-25;

Wyoming Highway 77 in the Shirley Basin.

A storm dumped snow over much of Wyoming on Thursday and Friday. Although the precipitation had cleared by Friday, high winds rolled into the area, blowing snow and creating blizzard-like conditions. Gusty winds of 65 to 95 mph were recorded Saturday morning in wind-prone corridors of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

