14 residents at Casper's Shepherd of the Valley nursing home have died from COVID-19

Long-term care facilities are among the most dangerous places for a virus outbreak to occur, health officials have repeatedly said. Residents at such facilities are older and often have pre-existing conditions that put them at an increased risk of complications and death from infection.

The number of long-term care facilities with unresolved COVID-19 cases has more than doubled since the beginning of October, when seven such locations had ongoing virus situations and 12 facilities had reported any cases since March.

Last week, 16 facilities had unresolved outbreaks and a total of 20 had reported cases since March, according to state data.

It's unclear if the numbers have grown since then as the state was not able to provide an immediate update, but Anna Kinder, executive director of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, recently said local long-term care facilities are increasingly stressed.

In a video message published Thursday by the health department, Kinder said there are nearly 200 coronavirus cases in local long-term care facilities, which does not match numbers previously provided by the state. She also said 85 employees of such facilities are not able to work because they have been exposed to the virus.