200th confirmed coronavirus case announced in Wyoming

Health officials identified 13 additional cases of coronavirus on Sunday in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 200.
New cases were reported Sunday morning in Crook, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton (three) and Washakie (two) counties. Campbell County is now listed at six confirmed cases, down from seven.
Additional cases were confirmed Sunday night in Laramie, Lincoln and Teton counties.
Fifty patients have now fully recovered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, a one-person increase from Saturday.
Crook County's case is its first. Patients have now tested positive for coronavirus in 18 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Wyoming remains the only state without a known death of a coronavirus patient.
Ten or more new cases have now been announced in six straight days. More than half of the state's known cases have been confirmed in that time.
More than 11 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In more than 19 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.
Five days ago, Wyoming became the last state to confirm its 100th case of coronavirus last week. Alaska is now the only state with fewer than 200 confirmed cases, according to the New York Times. While Wyoming's case count ranks among the smallest in the U.S., the state's per capita total outpaces more than a dozen other states.
The figure is almost certainly an undercount, state and medical officials say, considering the limited amount of testing being done here. The state lab is now only accepting samples from patients in six "priority categories," and in some counties, hundreds of residents have been asked to self-isolate as if they have the disease.
In about 21 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus. In 36 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 22.5 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to more than 4 percent of the cases.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Laramie: 44
- Teton: 40
- Fremont: 37
- Natrona: 23
- Sheridan:12
- Johnson: 8
- Campbell: 6
- Sweetwater: 5
- Albany: 4
- Carbon: 4
- Washakie: 4
- Converse: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Goshen: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Crook: 1
- Park: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Thursday evening, there have been 3,412 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 2,331
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 1,080
National cases
There have been more than 328,000 cases nationally, with more than 9,300 deaths, according to the New York Times' running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
