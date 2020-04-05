200th confirmed coronavirus case announced in Wyoming

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Health officials identified 13 additional cases of coronavirus on Sunday in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 200.

New cases were reported Sunday morning in Crook, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton (three) and Washakie (two) counties. Campbell County is now listed at six confirmed cases, down from seven.

Additional cases were confirmed Sunday night in Laramie, Lincoln and Teton counties.

Fifty patients have now fully recovered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, a one-person increase from Saturday.

Crook County's case is its first. Patients have now tested positive for coronavirus in 18 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Wyoming remains the only state without a known death of a coronavirus patient.

Ten or more new cases have now been announced in six straight days. More than half of the state's known cases have been confirmed in that time.

More than 11 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In more than 19 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.