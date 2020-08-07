2020 census deadline may be come a month sooner, leading experts to worry about an undercount

Facing a now-limited window to conduct its constitutionally mandated count of every person living in the U.S., the Census Bureau could end up with a severe undercount for the 2020 survey, advocates and experts worry, leaving communities without adequate resources for their size.
The once-a-decade count is used to allocate money to communities, plan for future development and apportion funds to a litany of federal programs. The pandemic has delayed the count, and now the agency may have a month less to complete its surveys than previously thought.
If not for the pandemic, the bureau’s primary counting efforts would already be over. The previous deadline for counting was July 31, giving the agency enough time to process and vet the data to meet its true completion deadline of Dec. 31. But the hurdles posed by COVID-19 forced the agency to adjust and ask Congress for four more months, meaning their counting efforts could be extended as well.
It seemed this would be the case, but the agency is now saying Sept. 30 will be the cut-off for counting operations.
Experts across the U.S. have worried what this will mean for chronically undercounted populations, like people of color, renters, immigrants, children and rural residents.
Wyoming has a number of conditions that make it difficult to count. People living on Native American reservations are consistently undercounted, and the state’s limited broadband access makes completing the agency’s survey online more challenging.
An undercount in Wyoming threatens the nearly $1 billion in population-dependent federal dollars that come into the state every year, for programs like Medicaid, Section 8 Housing Vouchers, food stamps, the Women, Infants and Children Program, and many others.
Wyoming’s municipalities are also dependent on accurate census data, which the state uses to distribute sales tax funds to communities.
State economists estimate a municipality receives roughly $520 per person distributed from the state annually. That’s more than $5,000 per person for the decade. In a town of 100 people, that’s more than $500,000.
State demographer Wenlin Liu said he doesn’t anticipate COVID-19 having a drastic effect on Wyoming’s population, both because unemployment is high nationwide, so folks looking for work may not have luck elsewhere and, given the costs of moving, may not take the risk. So while economic busts have led to population decline in the past, Liu said he doesn’t think the pandemic will lead to a significant exodus.
The Star-Tribune in March analyzed population estimates for cities and towns statewide and found that at least 40 municipalities stand to lose population after the 2020 census, meaning they could have fewer state or federal resources allocated to their communities. Since that time, oil and gas prices have crashed and the coal market has continued to struggle.
And if census counts are too low, then communities may not have the resources to provide the necessary services to all residents.
Given this risk, advocates nationwide are lobbying Congress to pass legislation extending the deadline. Leaders from more than 500 philanthropic organizations across the U.S. signed a letter urging an extension. Two Wyoming organizations — the Wyoming Community Foundation and the Wyoming Investor Network — signed the letter.
“Across our varied institutions, we share a belief that reliable and accurate data are a necessary foundation for a well-functioning government, robust civil society, and thriving business sector in the United States,” it reads. “We rely on accurate census data to help identify community needs and prioritize grantmaking. … Rushing the census would unnecessarily impair our nation’s collective efforts to achieve a fair and accurate 2020 Census.”
Four past leaders of the federal agency also signed a letter urging for an extension.
“A rushed census will harm every state. Currently, there are low response areas in every part of the country, in every state, in every city,” that letter reads. “If remaining counting operations are not done well, communities most in need of resources to improve quality of life and standards of living will get the short end of the stick for the next decade.”
Wyoming so far lags behind the nation in 2020 census participation, with a 57% self-response rate, versus a 63% response rate nationwide. Wyoming also has a way to go before meeting its 2010 participation rate of 69%.
The bureau is strongly encouraging people to count themselves online to limit the number of households enumerators will need to visit in person.
To complete the census survey, go to my2020census.gov.
