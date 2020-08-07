2020 census deadline may be come a month sooner, leading experts to worry about an undercount

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Facing a now-limited window to conduct its constitutionally mandated count of every person living in the U.S., the Census Bureau could end up with a severe undercount for the 2020 survey, advocates and experts worry, leaving communities without adequate resources for their size.

The once-a-decade count is used to allocate money to communities, plan for future development and apportion funds to a litany of federal programs. The pandemic has delayed the count, and now the agency may have a month less to complete its surveys than previously thought.

If not for the pandemic, the bureau’s primary counting efforts would already be over. The previous deadline for counting was July 31, giving the agency enough time to process and vet the data to meet its true completion deadline of Dec. 31. But the hurdles posed by COVID-19 forced the agency to adjust and ask Congress for four more months, meaning their counting efforts could be extended as well.

It seemed this would be the case, but the agency is now saying Sept. 30 will be the cut-off for counting operations.

Experts across the U.S. have worried what this will mean for chronically undercounted populations, like people of color, renters, immigrants, children and rural residents.