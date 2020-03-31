24 new coronavirus cases announced Tuesday in Wyoming; total reaches 120

Testing identified 24 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 120.

Wyoming became the last state to confirm its 100th case of coronavirus Tuesday morning, when health officials announced 13 new positive tests. Another 11 tests were announced Tuesday evening.

Natrona County announced three cases Tuesday morning, shortly before the Wyoming Department of Health announced an additional 10: in Campbell, Fremont, Johnson (two), Laramie, Sheridan (two) and Teton (three) counties.

Tuesday evening, the Health Department announced new five new cases in Laramie County, three in Teton, two in Albany and one in Campbell.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 15 of Wyoming's 23 counties.

Twenty-six of the 120 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Almost 16 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In almost 26 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.

Hawaii announced Tuesday it has had one COVID-19 patient die, making Wyoming the only state without a coronavirus death.