265 people be tested, quarantined after positive case at Natrona County long-term care facility

Mass testing

The county health department is relying heavily on its partnership with Wyoming Medical Center, the state's largest hospital, to conduct so many tests at once, said Hailey Bloom, the agency's spokeswoman.

"They offered us three testing sites, plus testing at our facility," Bloom said. "Without that, it would be a logistical nightmare."

Bloom said the residents are quarantining at the facility itself. Given that some staff members are needed for the center to remain open, the Wyoming Health Department has permitted asymptomatic staff members to continue working. However, those workers would only be allowed to leave their homes to work.

"Due to the large number of staff members required to quarantine, these individuals who are asymptomatic but awaiting test results will be allowed to work only with appropriate personal protective equipment to ensure residents receive continued and required care," the Health Department said in an announcement.

The announcement comes amid a resurgence in cases in Natrona County, with 17 in the past nine days. Prior to that, the county had gone three weeks without a case. Two confirmed cases were reported Thursday, including a man in his 70s and a woman in her 30s.