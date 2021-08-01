3.7 earthquake shakes central Wyoming

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook central Wyoming on Sunday night.

The quake was centered about 7 miles northwest of Rolling Hills, a small town near Glenrock, about 9:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But it was felt by people on the west side of Casper, about 30 miles to the west.

The quake originated at a depth of about 7 miles, according to the USGS.

In a Facebook post, the Natrona County Emergency Management office confirmed the quake, but said it did not know any details.

A magnitude earthquake of 2.5 to 5.4 is often felt, but only causes minor damage, according to scientists.

Relatively minor earthquakes do hit Wyoming with some regularity. Last month, a 4.1 magnitude quake shook an unpopulated area south of Ten Sleep. And in April, a magnitude 3.9 quake struck in roughly the same area. No damage or injuries were reported.

The largest earthquake in the state's recorded history took place in August 1959 in Yellowstone National Park, according to the Wyoming State Geological Survey. It registered as a magnitude 6.5 trembler.

