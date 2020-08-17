307 FEST at Casper Events Center features food trucks, vendors, music and more

307 FEST Food Truck Rally & Wyo Vendor Showcase on the Casper Events Center grounds features a food trucks and vendors along with live music and a beer garden, sidewalk chalk contest and cornhole tournament.
307 FEST starts 4 p.m. Aug. 26, and admission is free. Free parking will be available through gate #1 and in lots 1, 2, 4 and 6.
“All of these activities will be done with social distancing and the safety of our staff, vendors, and patrons in mind,” according to a Casper Events Center press release.
The live music lineup features Chad Lore, Zack Schommer, Kaspen Haley and Mastermind of Monkey on the hill overlooking parking lot #3 in front of the SinclairTix Box Office at the front of the Casper Events Center.
The cornhole tournament in the ADA parking lot in front of the SinclairTix Box Office starts at 6 p.m. with team registration from 4 to 6 p.m. Registration is $10 per team. Prizes and other details will be announced once finalized.
Details about the kid’s sidewalk chalk contest on the plaza outside of the box office also will be announced.
The Casper Events Center’s food and beverage department will oversee the sale of all alcoholic beverages and most beverages to comply with sponsorship obligations and ensure responsible alcohol consumption. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
Vendor space is $50, and more information is available by calling Kendra at 307-235-8456. Vendors must be self-contained. Tables and chairs may be rented from the venue if they’re unable to provide their own supplies. Tents must be weighted rather than hammered into the ground.
For more information, go to caspereventscenter.com, the Casper Events Center Facebook page and @casperevents on Twitter.
