307 FEST at Casper Events Center features food trucks, vendors, music and more

307 FEST Food Truck Rally & Wyo Vendor Showcase on the Casper Events Center grounds features a food trucks and vendors along with live music and a beer garden, sidewalk chalk contest and cornhole tournament.

307 FEST starts 4 p.m. Aug. 26, and admission is free. Free parking will be available through gate #1 and in lots 1, 2, 4 and 6.

“All of these activities will be done with social distancing and the safety of our staff, vendors, and patrons in mind,” according to a Casper Events Center press release.

The live music lineup features Chad Lore, Zack Schommer, Kaspen Haley and Mastermind of Monkey on the hill overlooking parking lot #3 in front of the SinclairTix Box Office at the front of the Casper Events Center.