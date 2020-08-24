307 Fest celebrates Wyoming Wednesday

And all of the live music is local? Who will be there? They'll each play 45 minutes to an hour on the hill overlooking parking lot No. 3 in front of the box office, and we have Chad Lore, Zack Schommer, Kaspen Haley and Mastermind of Monkey.

Where should we park? Parking and gate admission are free. Parking will be available through Gate No. 1 and in Lots 1, 2, 4 and 6.

There's a beer garden? Yes, in order to comply with sponsorship obligations and ensure responsible alcohol consumption, vendors can't sell alcohol. Our food and beverage department will be selling alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks. Cash and credit cards will both be accepted. We are encouraging as much touchless as we can, but cash is still okay.

Tell us what food trucks will be there. As of right now, we have seven and there may be others. We have Bullwhip Catering, Papa's Pork Chops, I Scream for Ice Cram and I Scream for Wings, Phillys and Cream which is a new truck out of Shoshoni, Two Horse Hospitality, Not Your Mama's Salsa and Papa Lombardi's Italian Smokehouse.

What about the vendor showcase? Well, to be honest, we were hoping to promote really small businesses and their merchandise to help strengthen Wyoming small businesses in this economy. We have nearly all service related businesses right now, but they are small businesses too. There will be Central Wyoming Health Services, Studio X Designs, Casper Mountain Young Marines, Sit Means Sit, Poverty Resistance, Corra's Crafty Creations, Intermountain Home Health, Ask Wellness, Clay Weird Creatures and Rocky Mountain Car Wash.

