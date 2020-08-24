307 Fest celebrates Wyoming Wednesday

The Casper Events Center hosts a family friendly outdoors event, the 307 Fest, from 4 to 9 p.m., on Wednesday, and we chatted with Kendra Ziler about the event.
How did this come about? With so many events and festivals canceled, our goal was really to be involved in the community and to highlight local business, promote local spending, and provide the 307 Wyoming community an evening to celebrate safely outdoors where we could be socially distant.
What are your safety protocols for the event? Masks are encouraged but not mandatory, we are observing safe social distancing and we ask people to bring their own chairs and blankets to hang out with their group.
Tell us about the kids' sidewalk chalk contest and the corn hole tournament. The kids' sidewalk chalk contest will be held on the plaza outside of the SinclairTix Box Office. We've partnered with the Nicolaysen Art Museum and they will help us run that and judge. There is no charge for participation.The corn hole tournament will be held in the ADA Parking Lot at the front of the building in front of the SinclairTix Box Office. There will be a $10 per team registration fee for teams of two. Team registration is from 4 to 6 p.m. and the tournament will begin at 6 p.m., presented by Pepsi of Casper. They are supplying all of he boards and the grand prize.
And all of the live music is local? Who will be there? They'll each play 45 minutes to an hour on the hill overlooking parking lot No. 3 in front of the box office, and we have Chad Lore, Zack Schommer, Kaspen Haley and Mastermind of Monkey.
Where should we park? Parking and gate admission are free. Parking will be available through Gate No. 1 and in Lots 1, 2, 4 and 6.
There's a beer garden? Yes, in order to comply with sponsorship obligations and ensure responsible alcohol consumption, vendors can't sell alcohol. Our food and beverage department will be selling alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks. Cash and credit cards will both be accepted. We are encouraging as much touchless as we can, but cash is still okay.
Tell us what food trucks will be there. As of right now, we have seven and there may be others. We have Bullwhip Catering, Papa's Pork Chops, I Scream for Ice Cram and I Scream for Wings, Phillys and Cream which is a new truck out of Shoshoni, Two Horse Hospitality, Not Your Mama's Salsa and Papa Lombardi's Italian Smokehouse.
What about the vendor showcase? Well, to be honest, we were hoping to promote really small businesses and their merchandise to help strengthen Wyoming small businesses in this economy. We have nearly all service related businesses right now, but they are small businesses too. There will be Central Wyoming Health Services, Studio X Designs, Casper Mountain Young Marines, Sit Means Sit, Poverty Resistance, Corra's Crafty Creations, Intermountain Home Health, Ask Wellness, Clay Weird Creatures and Rocky Mountain Car Wash.
