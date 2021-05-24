5150' Fest set for Aug. 21 at David Street Station

The 5150' Festival at David Street Station is set for 2 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Sitting at an elevation of 5,150 feet, organizers from Visit Casper believe the city is the best of the West and are using the catchy altitude more and more to promote the city and its events.

The free festival features an afternoon full of live entertainment on the Brian Scott Gamroth Community Stage, in addition to food trucks, beer, and local vendors' booths.

The headlining musical act is Wyoming local and Nashville rising country star Ian Munsick. Munnsick is pioneering a new brand of country with an old soul, captivated by traditional lyrical truth and a modern soundscape. Opening for Ian Munsick is his talented brother, Tris Munsick and the Innocents.

Live music is planned from 2 to 9:30 p.m., with Tris Munsick and the Innocents taking the stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Ian Munsick headlining from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

