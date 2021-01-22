5150' Restaurant Week returns at a pivotal time

In previous years, 5150' Restaurant Week brought new customers to Backwards Distilling Company. Fresh and tasty cocktails provided more than enough reason to leave the warm comfort of home in January.
But this year, 5150' Restaurant Week has taken on new significance — created to celebrate the Casper food and drink scene — by coming at a time when the restaurant and hospitality industry is reeling due to the effects of COVID-19.
"This is possibly a more important restaurant week than we've ever had before," said Amber Pollock, co-owner of Backwards Distilling. "We've got so many local spots that we all love and have had a really difficult year. So it would be amazing to see even more support for restaurant week this year than we've seen in the past."
According to the National Restaurant Association, 17% of restaurants have closed as of December 2020, and with little federal assistance, many small business owners in Casper have been struggling to get by after 10 months of public health restrictions and a virus that has spurred many diners to stay home.
"This week that's coming up is really a way to say, OK, we want to support this industry, we want to support this chef and the wait staff and the bartenders and everybody who's really working to make sure that Casper has a vibrant culinary scene," said Tia Troy, spokesperson for Visit Casper, the group that promotes tourism in Natrona County.
According to Troy, the food and beverage industry brings 1,540 jobs to Natrona County, and Casper is home to 193 restaurants, from hidden gems to well-established places. This year, 32 businesses are participating in the 5150' celebration.
Last year, Backwards Distilling brought people out with the 307 Punch special. This year, — despite not being open for service — Pollock hopes for more of the same.
"This year, we are doing it a little differently because we are still running all to-go drinks," Pollock said. "We chose the 5150 price for one of our specials, and for that, we're basically doing a build your own hot cocoa bar type thing for six people that you can get for $51.50. We've been selling those throughout the winter, but they normally run $64."
To say that 2020 was challenging would be a bit of an understatement for Pollock. The pandemic forced Backwards' tasting room to close, and with sales down at local and statewide restaurants and bars, her ability to distribute wholesale products has been affected.
"To-go helps, but it's certainly not a stand-in for being open for sit down service," she said. "But we are looking at being able to start to build back up at our tasting room in the next little while and start to add, hopefully, some added sit down services as long as everything stays relatively manageable at the hospital and that our health care system isn't being overrun."
Rachel Emanuelson, general manager of Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana in Casper's Old Yellowstone District, has also had to strategize to survive the pandemic. From lower sales and laying off employees, she's managed things more tightly to make sure Racca's keeps the doors open.
"We're still hoping for a good turnout, but I'm not expecting numbers we had in the past," Emanuelson said. "There are not a lot of people dining out as much in general, and this is more dine-in, but I am hoping and expecting a little boost in sales."
In previous years, Racca's offered 9" pizzas as part of restaurant week, but this year Emanuelson is upping the ante and providing a better deal that includes the $18.90 special — a 12" pizza and a local draft beer.
"We all know that the past 10 months have been incredibly difficult, and I think when we can look forward to and embrace an event like 5150' Restaurant Week that supports our town, supports our residents and our neighbors," Troy said.
January and February are often slow times in the food and service industry, according to John Griffith, co-owner of Urban Bottle Wine and Spirits, a liquor store next to Racca's. Restaurant week comes at the right time.
"Just coming off the holidays, not a whole lot is happening, especially in Casper," he said. "You know, you get out, you lose a little bit of the walkability at times with the weather."
Still, Griffith loves the solidarity centered around restaurant week and hopes people feel comfortable going out to support local retailers and restaurants.
According to Troy, 5051 Restaurant Week is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit in Wyoming and the commitment of supporting one another.
"Casper has a vibrant culinary scene for residents, for visitors, for everybody who comes to town to experience because it really is part of the heartbeat of what makes Casper the community that it is," she said.