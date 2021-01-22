5150' Restaurant Week returns at a pivotal time

According to Troy, the food and beverage industry brings 1,540 jobs to Natrona County, and Casper is home to 193 restaurants, from hidden gems to well-established places. This year, 32 businesses are participating in the 5150' celebration.

Last year, Backwards Distilling brought people out with the 307 Punch special. This year, — despite not being open for service — Pollock hopes for more of the same.

"This year, we are doing it a little differently because we are still running all to-go drinks," Pollock said. "We chose the 5150 price for one of our specials, and for that, we're basically doing a build your own hot cocoa bar type thing for six people that you can get for $51.50. We've been selling those throughout the winter, but they normally run $64."

To say that 2020 was challenging would be a bit of an understatement for Pollock. The pandemic forced Backwards' tasting room to close, and with sales down at local and statewide restaurants and bars, her ability to distribute wholesale products has been affected.