5150' Restaurant Week returns to Casper for fifth year

You can eat (until you're stuffed), drink (for discounted prices) and be merry (in celebration of Wyoming and Casper) during 5150' Restaurant Week, which returns for its fifth year starting Saturday.

This year, 37 of Casper's food and beverage options will offer discounts and specials at prices that reflect special things about the state and city: $3.07 for the state's sole area code, $18.90 for the year that Wyoming became a state and $51.50 for the elevation that Casper sits at. That's 10 fewer than last year, according to previous reporting done by the Star-Tribune. Still, the effort has proven lucrative in the past for businesses that do participate.

A full list of participating restaurants, bars, breweries, bakeries and coffee shops can be found on Visit Casper's website. All eight breweries in the city will be involved, as well as Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana, Eggington's, Grant Street Grocery and more, a press release from Visit Casper states.

Not all deals are in the form of food, either. Scarlow's Art & Coffee, for example, is offering an Art & Coffee Box for $51.50. It's normal price is $85. At Oil City Beer Co., you can get a $60 gift card for $51.50.

“We’re thrilled that so many businesses have chosen to help celebrate the 5150’ this year,” said Tyler Daugherty, CEO of Visit Casper. “There are so many top-notch restaurants, craft beverage locations and more in Casper. Through their participation, these businesses help share their love for the place we call home through unique culinary creations.”

More information about 5150' Local, the marketing arm of Visit Casper, can be found on https://www.visitcasper.com/5150local/.