67 new coronavirus cases confirmed Friday in Wyoming

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the second-lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska), and its death rate (5 per 100,000 residents) is third-lowest to Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (186 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

About 7% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 29.7% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.

The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. More than 60% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 15.3% are American Indian, 16.6% are Hispanic, 1.3% are Black, 0.8% are Asian and 0.3% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. The racial identities of 4.5% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 5.6% of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8% white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 2.7% American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3% Black, 1.1% Asian and 2.2% two or more races.