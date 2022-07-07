75th Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo kicks off Friday

Like years before, preparation for the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo is in full swing. Unlike years before, 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the event.

With the fairgrounds set to open Friday, here’s what to expect from this summer’s lineup of events and activities.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Diamonds and Wranglers - A 75 Year Celebration.” The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and the current forecast predicts mostly sunny weather with a high of 88.

This year’s route is the same as last year’s, beginning at David Street Station, then continuing down Second Street. The parade will loop down Beech Street and Collins Drive onto Center Street where it finishes at Ninth Street. Those roads and other sections of the Yellowstone Highway between Ash and Poplar streets, as well as the connecting section of Walnut Street, will be closed to traffic to prepare for floats and paradegoers at 8 a.m.

The fair itself will be hosted at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds starting at 3 p.m. Friday. Free gate admission is offered for the first three days, but a $5 fee is required to enter the fairgrounds from July 12 to 16.

Rides will remain open from 3 p.m. to midnight July 8 to 14, then start earlier from noon to midnight on the 15 and 16.

If bought in advance, day passes for the rides are $40 or $45 onsite. Advance purchase fun passes, which are good for all nine days, are $90 and include the gate fee. The passes are available at the Fairgrounds Arena Office until noon on July 12, or at all Casper, Glenrock and Douglas Homax locations. They can also be purchased by going to the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo website under the “carnival” tab.

The free stage on the midway will showcase a different musician or group at 6 p.m. every evening of the fair, starting on Tuesday with the four-piece rock band, Mastermind of Monkeys, covering different eras of music. On Wednesday, Zack Schommer, a local guitarist and singer, will perform. The band Flashback will cover various songs from over the years on Thursday, and July 15 will bring Aquile, a former contestant of The Voice, to the stage. Additionally that day, the band Ford & Fossil will perform from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Finally, on July 16, the Prairie Wildfire Band will give the final musical performance of the fair.

The Aussie Kingdom Wildlife Display will also take the free stage on the midway to perform three shows a day from July 12 to 16. The show will feature native Australian species including kangaroos, wallabies and wallaroos.

Additional events include the CWFR-Nitro Tour Monster Truck Show from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on July 9. Advanced tickets can be bought at www.MonsterTruckTour.com or are available at the gate. They are priced at $15 for kids 3 to 12 and $20 for adults. Kids under 3 are free. Sunday will feature the Open Class BBQ Contest from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Industrial Building. Also in the Industrial Building from July 12 to 16 will be Cowboy Christmas In July-Shopping and Virginia City Mining Company activities.

The Central Wyoming Fair’s PRCA Rodeo runs from July 12 to 16. The event takes place each night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the outdoor arena. Tickets can be bought online at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo website or at the Fairgrounds Arena Office. Additional tickets will be sold at the gate.