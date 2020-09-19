A beginner's guide to participating in Casper City Council meetings

I’m a glutton for civic participation. It’s one of the reasons I’ve loved covering the Casper City Council. The people in this community aren’t afraid to tell their elected officials what’s up.
I’m cynical about politics, but there’s something really wonderful about a resident coming to their elected leaders and asking them to meet the community where it’s at.
Just last week, a member of the public came to the council with a laundry list of recommendations for altering the body’s Code of Ethics. The council could have said thank you and moved on with its initial plan. But instead, members asked the resident to email her recommendations so they could add some of her language.
Sometimes the council listens. Not always, but pretty often. But just from watching meetings over the last year and a half, it has become clear that it’s not always easy to find out what part of the process the council is in, or what the jargon and legalese always means.
I wanted to run through a few City Council specifics, so if you want to participate, you know where to start.
When does city council meet?
The council meets almost weekly. The council holds regular meetings the first and third Tuesdays of the month and work sessions the second and fourth. Occasionally they’ll schedule a special meeting or work session on a fifth Tuesday when relevant.
Regular meetings begin at 6 p.m. but are always preceded by a “pre-meeting” that typically begins at 5:30 p.m., though the council has begun that meeting at 5 p.m. when they needed the extra time. Those meetings are also open to the public and streamed online and on cable.
Work sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. and are also open to the public.
How is a work session different from a regular meeting?
A regular meeting is where official decisions are made. Nothing the council does outside of a regular meeting is formal or final. Public comment can be taken at regular meetings, and this is the meeting when the council members cast their official votes on ordinances and resolutions.
Work sessions, like the name might suggest, are where the council works on the items that will eventually come before the body in a formal meeting. When the council discusses new ordinances, or amending current ones, this is where the discussion typically begins. Public comment is not taken at work sessions, and nothing decided in a work session is necessarily final. Almost always, the council will need to act on an issue in a regular meeting for it to become official.
How can I watch the meetings?
Not only are you able to watch the meetings, but state statute requires that they be open to the public. You can watch them on Cable Channel 192 or on the city’s YouTube page.
You can, of course, also attend meetings in person. The city has adopted a number of COVID-19 protocols for residents attending public meetings, however. If you do attend in person, you’ll be “encouraged” to wear a mask, and you’ll have to sign in for contact tracing purposes. And attendance in the council chambers is limited to 15 people to accommodate 6 feet of social distancing.
How do I voice my concerns to the council?
If you attend the meetings in person, you can address the council during the public comment portion, which is mandated again by statute for every regular meeting. You will have a five-minute speaking limit if you choose this route. You can also submit comments via email to councilcomments@casperwy.gov.
You can also contact your officials directly. At the end of this column, I’ll list all the council members’ contact information.
Where can I find the agenda and packet?
The agendas and meeting material packets are posted on the city’s website, casperwy.gov. If you don’t have access to the internet, you can also get that material from the city clerk’s office by calling 307-235-8215.
How do council readings work?
The council must read all ordinances three times in regular meetings. The first reading is always the public hearing, meaning residents with comments specific to that ordinance will have the opportunity to share their thoughts.
Residents can still address the council about an issue during subsequent readings, but the first reading is the designated opportunity for the public to speak.
Once council passes an ordinance on third reading, it becomes city law within about three weeks. Sometimes the city moves faster, like when it changed the speed limit on King Drive — the new sign was up within the week.
Where can I find the ordinances that have been passed?
The city's entire municipal code is available for free online at municode.com. You can find the proper link from the city's homepage under the "government" tab. There's a link that says "municipal code" and it will take you to the right spot.
What ward do I live in?
The city has three wards, which correspond with council elections. Each ward has three representatives on the council. You can find out what ward you live in here.
Who is on council? How can I contact them?
The current City Council members are as follows:
Ward I
- Bob Hopkins, bhopkins@casperwy.gov, 307-472-1837;
- Mike Huber, mhuber@casperywy.gov, 307-266-4188;
- Khrystyn Lutz (vice mayor), klutz@casperwy.gov, 307-359-3679.
Both Hopkins and Huber’s terms expire in January. Neither is running again.
Ward II
- Charlie Powell, cpowell@casperwy.gov, 307-577-6042;
- Shawn Johnson, sjohnston@casperwy.gov, 307-337-5057;
- Kenneth Bates, kbates@casperywy.gov, 307-473-1247.
Powell and Bates’ terms expire in January. Powell is not running again, and Bates is seeking reelection in November.
Ward III
- Steve Freel (mayor), sfreel@casperwy.gov, 307-259-1276;
- Ray Pacheco, rpacheco@casperwy.gov, 307-258-1226;
- Steve Cathey, scathey@casperwy.gov, 307-262-8237.
Cathey is the only Ward III member on the ballot this fall. He was appointed to the council in August and as such is required to run if he wants to keep the seat next year.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
