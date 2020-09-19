A beginner's guide to participating in Casper City Council meetings

The council must read all ordinances three times in regular meetings. The first reading is always the public hearing, meaning residents with comments specific to that ordinance will have the opportunity to share their thoughts.

Residents can still address the council about an issue during subsequent readings, but the first reading is the designated opportunity for the public to speak.

Once council passes an ordinance on third reading, it becomes city law within about three weeks. Sometimes the city moves faster, like when it changed the speed limit on King Drive — the new sign was up within the week.

Where can I find the ordinances that have been passed?

The city's entire municipal code is available for free online at municode.com. You can find the proper link from the city's homepage under the "government" tab. There's a link that says "municipal code" and it will take you to the right spot.

What ward do I live in?