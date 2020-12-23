A brush with COVID-19 gives Wyoming woman a chance to come home

It was Jan, determined to be married before Christmas, who proposed.
The 26-year-old recent college graduate had come from Nebraska to Gillette to work for her uncle as a mine clerk.
A devout Christian since childhood, Jan often felt she knew what God wanted from her. In 1978, she said, God wanted her to get married.
Tom Johnson attended high school in Gillette, but soon after left to travel. He did not plan on returning. He worked as a carpenter in Houston, Texas. For two years he was a crewman on a luxury yacht. He traveled to Washington D.C. to protest the Vietnam War.
He thinks he could have been a “real playboy” if he’d continued to travel. “But it would have been a bad life,” he said. So he returned to Gillette, ready to settle down.
At that time, Tom and Jan were the only single people of marrying-age at Bethlehem Community Church, 13 miles outside of town.
They had just two dates before the proposal. On the first date, they talked about rocks. Jan had studied Geology in college, and she found that Tom, always versatile, could keep pace. It was late October when she asked Tom “well, are you going to marry me?” as Tom remembers it.
“I didn’t know a thing about him,” Jan said. “We spent 40 years figuring it out.”
It wasn’t until after the wedding Jan realized Tom was four years her junior, illustrating just how much they had to learn about each other.
“But once you’re meant to be, you’re meant to be,” Tom said.
They celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary Wednesday, just two days after Jan came home to Gillette for the first time since March.
***
At first, when the coronavirus still seemed like something of a novelty and short-term situation, there was something cosmically funny to Tom about having to go to his wife’s window — like a prince on a mission to rescue his damsel.
On the first day he wasn’t allowed inside Casper’s Shepherd of the Valley nursing home, he sang to Jan through her window instead.
Maintaining the levity has been difficult. Tears often brim Tom’s eyes as he recalls details of his wife, her illnesses and their long separation.
“Every time she called me she asked to come home,” Tom recalled.
Jan has been a resident of long-term care facilities since Thanksgiving 2008. She has multiple sclerosis and Type 1 diabetes, which have almost completely robbed her of her mobility.
She admittedly has struggled in nursing homes. When she was first admitted, Jan was much younger than most residents and couldn’t find community or the mental stimulation she needed.
Jan and Tom commend Shepherd of the Valley, and compliment the care Jan has received. But Jan does not have many friends there. Her son and husband live two hours away and since March have only been able to visit through the window, or occasionally meet together outside.
“It’s really hard in there,” Jan said. “It is (lonely).”
They have tried to keep things interesting. Tom will bring Jan lunch, and they will enjoy it together on opposite sides of the wall.
In the summer, Jan was able to see Tom outside. They would eat lunch under a big pine tree on the grounds, Susie Park, a nurse at Shepherd of the Valley, recalled.
On his most recent visit, Tom was allowed inside to see Jan: the first time since the chaos began.
There were prerequisites to the visit. He had to complete a symptom screening card and don a hospital gown, gloves, face mask and shield.
He hadn’t seen his wife up-close in eight months. Her hair, normally dyed red, had grayed.
“The most beautiful gray I’ve ever seen in my life,” he declared, tears brimming his eyes.
When the novel coronavirus emerged in Wyoming, long-term care facilities were particularly vulnerable. Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are mostly older, and many have underlying health conditions.
Twenty-four residents at Jan’s nursing home, Casper’s Shepherd of the Valley Rehabilitation and Wellness, had died from COVID-19 as of Dec. 4. There was a time Tom worried Jan would be one of them.
Jan contracted COVID-19 in November. Her diabetes and multiple sclerosis made her particularly vulnerable to complications that have killed hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S., and millions globally.
Two days before Jan’s positive diagnosis, Tom read a newspaper article about 14 residents at Jan’s nursing home dying from the virus. He called his sister “and bawled.”
When he found out Jan had contracted the illness herself, “that phone call was really awful.”
“He could imagine all kinds of things,” Jan said, but she herself was not worried. She felt fine. She had minor symptoms for three days and then recovered perfectly.
Their daughter Amber laughed and said her mother should get a plaque, “for being immortal.”
And then, the silver lining — Jan got to come home for a few days. No one was worried they would pass the virus onto her.
***
Jan left Shepherd of the Valley for the first time in nine months on a windy but otherwise clear day. Her son Jed made the drive from Gillette to Casper and back Monday morning. He greeted his mother with a welcome home sign and a hug.
“It’s usually easier if I just pick her up like a sack of potatoes,” he joked as he lifted his mother out of her wheelchair and into the passenger seat of a blue sedan.
Prior to Jan’s arrival, Tom made sure the house was equipped with a ramp and hospital bed. He put everything in order, set up daily home-care appointments with CNAs, made a welcome home banner and invited a handful of friends to stop by throughout the day to welcome Jan back.
Despite the people filtering in and out of the house, however, Jan had eyes just for Tom. He brushed her hair and kept one hand on her knee while conversing around the room.
At one point, reminded of a favorite tune, Tom began to sing it to her. She chimed in on the next line and they shared a quiet duet.
When asked what Jan is most looking forward to about being home for the holiday, this is it. Time with her husband and family.
And the time is short. Jan returns to Shepherd of the Valley on Jan. 2. She plans to savor the days until then.
“Nothing can hurt us anymore,” she said.
On Monday night, she and Tom sat close together on their back porch, waiting for Saturn and Jupiter to converge. The event is colloquially called the Christmas Star, and this year the two planets got closer than they had in nearly 400 years. When asked if she thought it was a celestial sign celebrating her return home, Jan laughed and said no.