A brush with COVID-19 gives Wyoming woman a chance to come home

“It’s usually easier if I just pick her up like a sack of potatoes,” he joked as he lifted his mother out of her wheelchair and into the passenger seat of a blue sedan.

Prior to Jan’s arrival, Tom made sure the house was equipped with a ramp and hospital bed. He put everything in order, set up daily home-care appointments with CNAs, made a welcome home banner and invited a handful of friends to stop by throughout the day to welcome Jan back.

Despite the people filtering in and out of the house, however, Jan had eyes just for Tom. He brushed her hair and kept one hand on her knee while conversing around the room.

At one point, reminded of a favorite tune, Tom began to sing it to her. She chimed in on the next line and they shared a quiet duet.

When asked what Jan is most looking forward to about being home for the holiday, this is it. Time with her husband and family.

And the time is short. Jan returns to Shepherd of the Valley on Jan. 2. She plans to savor the days until then.

“Nothing can hurt us anymore,” she said.