In March 2022, a Casper preacher hears that Wyoming Food for Thought has bought an old school in north Casper. The nonprofit will be moving out of its current building, a former church on Saint John Street.

This Casper preacher, Adrian White, wants out of his current building on North Grant Street, just a couple blocks away.

He goes down to Food for Thought’s old space at the church: The office manager there says that Food for Thought is renting from a church in the Presbyterian Church (USA) denomination. He needs to contact a woman named Jessika. The building had been given to her to use.

She gives him Jessika’s contact information.

Jessika, too, is unsatisfied with her building, the one White is interested in. She’s a member of The Table – a progressive spiritual community in Casper that emphasizes inclusivity and accessibility – and leader of the Red Clay Abbey, a “day retreat space” that she’s planning. She has found that the building on Saint John Street is simply too big, the necessary renovations too extensive for her and her team. She had “no vision for it.”

From there, the paths of memory diverge a bit: White says he Facebook messaged Jessika (who prefers to use just her first name). She remembers getting an email and then calling White right away. Yet, in separate interviews, they both tell the Star-Tribune the same thing:

“And he said he had a – ” Jessika said.

“Wild hair,” White recalled.

He made his pitch, and she was enthusiastic.

“Oh, I like it,” she said.

So they decided to swap buildings, and in the process, breathed some new life into one of Casper’s oldest communities.

***

Sandwiched between the North Platte River and Interstate 25, north Casper is a working-class neighborhood. Even with the presence of several bastions of community – Wyoming Food for Thought, St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store, the Iris House, Black Sunday Tattoo, Little Shop of Burgers, to name a few – the neighborhood doesn’t have things like grocery stores, like the east and west sides of Casper do.

Among some in the city, the neighborhood has a reputation for being rougher and more run-down than other parts of Casper, but others say that characterization isn’t accurate.

North Casper’s reputation never phased White, who is originally from Flint, Michigan. After his grandfather died, he moved to Rawlins in 2010 to get a job at the Wyoming State Penitentiary. He met his wife in Rawlins in 2011. In 2013, they moved back to Michigan, but she couldn’t find a job there, so she returned to Casper by herself in 2014.

By 2016, White had joined her. He got a job as a police officer in Casper, often patrolling in the very neighborhood he now preaches in.

That was also the year he converted to Christianity truly – an experience that he described as hearing the voice of God during a church service one day. After receiving that message, which he describes as a replay of his life back to him, he leapt up before the preacher was finished with the altar call and ran up to the front.

His call to be a preacher was a similar experience, a vision he says he received from God one day at the building they had previously. At the time, he was a janitor at another church and was scheduled to preach that day.

When he got out of church, he explained to his wife what had happened.

“She said, ‘Yeah, right. We’re not pastor material.’”

So he called his family in Michigan – all “church people,” he said.

“And I said, ‘Do you realize that I’m sitting in this church service and God said I’m supposed to be a pastor?’ And my mother said, ‘Well, what is your background?’ I said, ‘Well, I asked you about that. I’m just trying to explain myself to you.’ She said ‘Well, tell me this: What was your sermon topic today?’”

The topic was “Yes, Lord.”

“‘So what did you say God told you to do?’” she asked him.

He and his wife, Brooke, started Tree of Life Church in September 2017. White’s grandfather was a pastor, too; White referred to him as his “everything” in life, a man who sacrificed himself for his ministry.

The building at North Grant Street looks deceivingly small from the outside. Like Russian nesting dolls, there are more levels and floors inside of it than you can imagine. White renovated it to fit his congregation and their needs.

But that spark when he heard of the church just a couple blocks away – he couldn’t ignore it. And when a woman showed him around that building on Saint John Street, he says he received another vision.

“I stood there, and God said, ‘That’s going to be there. That’s going to be there. That’s going to be there. That’s going to – ‘ and I’m talking to this lady here. And I hear nothing that she’s telling me,” he said. “I can just visualize this building. Transforming.”

A significant enough moment as it is, but then White realized something else, if he mentally flipped the sanctuary around:

“I just kind of stood there and said, ‘Oh my gosh, this is granddaddy’s church.’”

The carbon copy of the last church his grandfather built, he said.

He took pictures to show his wife. The “before” was, well, definitely a before. According to White, it was dirty, full of junk and missing windows. Not the kind of place you would want to worship in. Yet he knew his vision, knew what he had seen and knew that it was something divine.

He and Jessika got to work switching things over to each other. The process took months, but “nobody ever said no,” White said. They officially swapped buildings in December.

Then came the grunt work part of the project. White and his wife maxed out credit cards and spent their savings to transform the building. It needed new carpet, new paint, new windows. They rewired it for sound, added a sound booth – praise and worship makes up a big part of Tree of Life’s services – and hung new lights.

There’s still more to do. White wants to install a ramp to allow for wheelchair access and finish up renovations to the basement and exterior, expenditures that he is planning a spaghetti dinner and silent auction at River of Life Church to raise money for.

But his congregation – his brothers and sisters, as he refers to them in services – is meeting there. Praising and singing and preaching and fellowshipping there.

The symbolism of it all is not lost on White: here he is, in a neighborhood often regarded as shoddy by the rest of the city, in a building that was practically crumbling before renovations, a Black pastor in a church that James Reeb, a pastor and activist who was murdered during the Civil Rights Movement, used to frequent when he lived in Casper.

“How dare you, white man, stand up and say Black people supposed to have rights?” White asked rhetorically of the people who killed Reeb. “But he thought it was unfair. And they killed him. So here you are, some 60 years later, my wife and I are an interracial couple, and we have brought back a building that they said died.”

***

For Jessika – a Buddhist nun whose Dharma name is Ani Wa Jessika, which roughly means “auntie” (the “ani”) and “wisdom awaken” (the “wa”), as she explained it — walking into her current building (White’s former space) was like coming home.

“When he proposed this, and I came to this space, and I looked around, and I thought, ‘This seems way more manageable,’” she said.

When the Star-Tribune toured that space with Jessika, it was empty down to appliances and a stainless steel kitchen prep table in the basement kitchen. She planned to revamp the space the week of April 16. It just needed “minor restoration work,” she said, and that’s doable for her and her team.

What Jessika is planning to give home to is called the Red Clay Abbey. As an intern with The Table, a spiritual community in Casper working to reclaim “the Jesus narrative,” Jessika explained, she was able to learn more about her own spirituality and if she wanted to continue the kind of work that The Table is doing. (The Table is under the umbrella of a project called the 1,001 New Worshiping Communities, which is an initiative under the Presbyterian Church (USA) working to start new spiritual communities. Jessika’s residency was a part of the 1,001 New Worshiping Communities.)

During her second year as a resident, she said, she was asked if she would like to start her own community, similar to The Table. But she just didn’t feel led, and she had no ideas.

It was conversations post-COVID-19, she recalled, that propelled her to create a third space for a world that was burnt out, hurting and spending a lot of time in their homes.

“ … What people were wanting, what people were needing, was a third space to gather outside of their home. I mean, especially after COVID, the home space is not always our sanctuary,” she said.

“Third space” is a sociological term that refers to a place that is neither the home nor the workplace, but still somewhere that people can go to freely and gather. Think of a park or a coffee shop.

“People were desiring a space they could retreat to during the day, where they could do their spiritual practices and (have) quiet, maybe where they could have a lunchtime meal without rushing, where they could hold community gatherings.”

What can people go to the abbey to do? Almost anything, really. Practicing yoga, lighting candles, sharing meals, meditating, spending time with others, reading. That’s the freedom of a third space.

The abbey will still be intertwined with The Table, though The Table is under the 1,001 New Worshiping Communities umbrella and the abbey is not. Eventually, The Table and the abbey will join together to form the Center for Compassion and Restoration, which will be entirely separate from the PCUSA.

For now, though, Jessika and her team are going to focus on getting the sanctuary space ready. The building also has an apartment-like segment and a basement area they would like to convert into a café, but that can come later. Their first projects will be ripping out the carpet, taking out the stage, painting a mural and getting a few furnishings into the space.

For Jessika and Adrian, north Casper, as rough as it may seem from the outside, offers a specialness for spiritual outreach.

“I’m excited to be in this neighborhood with him. And I know there’s a lot of work that we can do together because this is a really special neighborhood. You know, I raised my kids in this neighborhood. I spent a lot of time in this neighborhood as a kid myself,” she told the Star-Tribune. “And I think that it used to get a really bad reputation. I don’t think it has that anymore. But it also just is … needs to be recognized for a gem in our community because there’s so many wonderful spaces in this community.”

She hopes the first gatherings can happen in the space sooner than this, but said that by June 1 the space will be “completely ready to roll.”

It’s “so unorthodox,” she added. “A Pentecostal preacher contacts a Buddhist nun.”

What will eventually be the abbey is, for now, quiet, still, mostly empty – sound will come soon. What is now the Tree of Life Church overflows with the sound of singing on Sunday mornings, so loud you can hear it before you walk in. Over the streets that separate them, an invisible thread stretches, tying both spaces together forever.