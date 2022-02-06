A celebration of love: Casper will host string of Valentine's events

Looking for some inspiration for how to spend Valentines’ Day in Casper? Or maybe just a way to get through the February slog?

Here are some upcoming events — some Valentines-themed, some not — to get you started.

Performances

Randy Brecker and Eric Marienthal with The Metroplexity Big Band

This year’s Kinser Jazz Festival features a performance by Grammy winners Randy Brecker and Eric Marienthal, along with Kris Berg’s Metroplexity Big Band.

When & where: 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the John F. Welsh Auditorium at Natrona County High School, located at 930 S. Elm St.

Tickets & info: Tickets to the concert are $15 for students and $25 for adults. For more information on how to register, visit caspercollegearts.cc.

Stage III Community Theatre performs ‘Almost, Maine’

“Amost, Maine” follows the residents of a tiny New England town through stories of love and heartbreak.

When & where: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12; and 2 p.m. Feb. 6 and 13 at Stage III Community Theatre, 900 N. Center St.

Tickets & info: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students. For tickets, visit stageiiitheatre.org

The Casper Theater Company performs ‘The Lady With All the Answers’

Get a behind-the-curtain view of the life of ‘50s newspaper columnist Eppie Lederer, known best by her pen name, Ann Landers. The play follows Lederer as she stays up all night to finish a particularly challenging column.

When & where: Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Feb 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. at the Casper Theater Company, located at 735 CY Avenue.

Tickets & info: $16 for adults and $14 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased online at caspertheatercompany.net. For more information, call 307-267-7243.

Ideas for gifts and crafts

Card making at the library

The Natrona County Library will host a workshop on handmade Valentines’ Day greeting cards. Supplies will be provided.

Tickets & info: This event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit the Natrona County Library’s website at natronacountylibrary.org

Valentines’ Day Market

Wyoming Food for Thought will host a Valentine’s Day Market with goods and treats.

When & where: Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Food for Thought Commercial Kitchens, 420 W. First St.

Community Market

A new market will showcase local vendors on Feb. 12 at the Casper Clarion Inn. For more information about what’s in store, visit the market’s Facebook page.

When & where: Feb 12.,10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clarion Inn, 123 W. E St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.