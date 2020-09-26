A coronavirus death and a widow comforted by her faith

The couple’s story — one that’s played out 201,000 bitter times across America — is inseparable from the moment. Wayne is a statistic, the 43rd of 50 Wyomingites to die of the virus. But Myrtie doesn’t want to focus on the COVID side of this. She is serious about the virus: Both she and Wayne limited their travel, they took breaks from work — Myrtie was about to take a long-term substitute teacher job, Wayne picked up mail for AMBI. They knew the risks, and Myrtie will never know how the disease burst into their lives.

But she’s not bitter, and this is the crux of her recovery, of the positivity she’s shown even in the face of lightning-fast tragedy. Her faith — she was saved in the 1970s — has guided her and strengthened her.

Their relationship was near-perfect, beautiful. She isn’t a coronavirus widow. She is a widow whose husband died of coronavirus. She trusted God to see Wayne through an eventual recovery.

And if he never did?