A flying barn, closed highways and false alarms -- a windy weekend in Wyoming

A gust of wind picked up a sheet metal barn at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on Sunday morning.

After a brief flight, the barn landed a short distance away and collapsed.

“It was just like a little twister-type thing,” Tom Jones, the fairgrounds’ general manager, said. “Lifted it straight up and moved it over 60 feet, and thank God it did because there was 21 head of horses in there.”

The horses were all right — two of them got cuts, but nothing serious — and so was the woman feeding and watering them at the time. The animals were moved to another barn.

It was a first for the fairgrounds, at least as far back as Jones could remember. The barn, open on all sides, staked down with straps and concreted into the ground, was lifted by its roof high enough to clear some nearby trailers, according to the worker who witnessed it.

By Monday, Jones said the metal had been gathered up (a process that took more than two hours) and was in a pile waiting to be taken to a local steel outfit.

“There was no saving it,” he said. “It was pretty mangled.”

The barn’s collapse also shut down 13th Street in Casper for roughly three hours, police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said, while debris was blown into the road.

Casper police also received reports over the weekend of trash cans in streets, a downed power line and “numerous” security systems being falsely set off by the wind.

The biggest gust recorded in Casper over the windy weekend was 88 miles per hour on Outer Drive, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. In town, one gust came down First Street at 59 miles per hour, around the same time the barn took flight.

The wind, combined with ice and blowing snow left over from last week’s snowfall, shut down sections of I-25 between Douglas and Cheyenne over the weekend. On Monday, sections of the interstate to the north of Casper were still closed to high-profile vehicles at risk of blowing over.

Sections of I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie were also closed due to high winds and slick conditions, with speeds of around 45 mph recorded near Elk Mountain. Lines of delayed semi-trucks filled the highway, waiting for better visibility and for the wind to calm down — but when the interstate was briefly opened, WYDOT regional spokesperson Jeff Goetz said, it quickly closed again because of crashes and slide-offs.

In Casper, officials warned tall, light vehicles like trucks to steer clear of Outer Drive because of gusts. While there were some crashes reported in the area, Goetz said, there appeared to be no fatalities or serious accidents.

Riverton meteorologist Trevor Lavoie said that these fast winds and big gusts aren’t uncommon in the Wyoming winter, and Casper lands in a corridor prone to winds coming from the southwest.

The air is colder and denser between October and May, Lavoie said, which means airflow that would be just a breeze in summer can turn much stronger in the winter months.

Wind will continue to plague Natrona County, Lavoie said, at least for the next few days. Snow originating near Yellowstone looks poised to start moving across the state, bringing a dusting to most areas mid-week and up to three or four inches in the mountains.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.