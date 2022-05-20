A 'Fountainhead' losing its fountain, an eagle losing a feather: Cities plan public art fixes

In Casper, a sculpture called “The Fountainhead” is deteriorating thanks to water from its own fountain.

In Mills, a statue of an eagle lost a feather from flying in the Wyoming wind.

Now, both cities are taking action to keep their public art alive.

‘Fountainhead’ with no fountain

A red-and-blue metal sculpture of three bodies on platforms around a pole meant to evoke an oil well, “The Fountainhead” has stood outside Casper City Hall since 1981, according to Jolene Martinez of the city manager’s office.

The sculpture’s artist, Robert Russin, also has works outside the Natrona County library, on the University of Wyoming campus and off I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. Russin taught art at UW, and died in 2007.

“The Fountainhead” was paid for by both the city and private donors from local energy firms. Its human figures are meant to pay homage to the area’s energy industry, booming in the early 80’s when the sculpture was installed.

Its water feature has historically run for just three months out of the year, during summers. Martinez said that in a typical year, the water would be coming on right about now. But city staff and a local consultant with an art background found that the sculpture’s condition was worse than they thought.

“Ironically, the sculpture is metal,” Martinez said at a Casper City Council pre-meeting Tuesday. “The water is deteriorating the sculpture.”

But with the council’s approval, the fountain will begin to be decommissioned as early as Thursday, she said.

City crews will tear down the rock walls and blue concrete of the fountain, and will fill in the vault below that holds the fountain’s plumbing and wiring to avoid a future cave-in.

There will be a phase two of the sculpture’s restoration, Martinez said, after the fountain is decommissioned. That should address repainting, welding in some places and other maintenance to keep it sound through Casper’s wind, rain and snow for years to come.

The last time “The Fountainhead” was repaired and repainted, it cost the city $43,000. That cost has likely only gone up since those repairs were contracted in 2015.

Making repairs to keep the fountain operating as it has been recently would cost the city around $10,000, city buildings and structures manager Matt Thomason estimated Tuesday. A full restoration to its original operation would cost closer to $45,000.

During the summer, the fountain uses about $3,500 worth of water and as much as $1,000 more in labor for maintenance.

The decommission process should cost around $1,500, according to Martinez, between the slurry to fill in the vault and electrical work.

“We believe that public art is very important,” Martinez said. “And we have an iconic piece of public art right here. So what do we need to do to take care of it?”

An eagle fighting the wind

The eagle statue on Wyoming Boulevard has flown over Mills and the North Platte since 2018.

The city paid $75,000 for the steel patina eagle, which has a wingspan of 48 feet, as part of an effort to beautify the Mills riverfront.

Its creator, artist Todd Berget of Libby, Montana, said when it was installed that he believed the Mills eagle to be “the largest metal eagle in North America and perhaps South and Central America.”

In October, as gusts in Natrona County reached 60 to 80 mph, Mills sent out a notice — beware of flying feathers.

“Due to the extreme sustained winds, our Eagle is appearing to begin its molting,” the city’s announcement said. “Although there have not been any release of feathers thus far, they are flapping quite steadily.”

The eagle did lose one feather in October’s high winds, the same winds that lifted and destroyed a sheet metal barn at the fairgrounds just a few blocks away.

The city still has that fallen feather, Community Development Director Sabrina Kemper said. Luckily, it fell straight down from the statue, and didn’t take off in the wind.

“You can sit there and see the feathers blowing in the wind, and it’s kind of cool at one time,” Kemper said. “But at the same time, it’s metal… moving back and forth, back and forth, eventually it can snap.”

Since then, the statue’s base (it’s perched on a tall pole) where the feather fell has been surrounded by temporary fencing, to keep people out in the unlikely case the eagle molts again.

Mills City Council members gave the go-ahead for repairs at a recent meeting. Once those are done — hopefully within the next few weeks, Kemper said — the fencing will come down.

The statue’s artist, Libby, Montana’s Todd Berget, died in 2020 at the age of 54. So the city plans to contract with a local welder who specializes in art to reinstall the downed feather.

The contractor will also check the joints on the rest of the eagle’s wings to make sure they’re secure for future gusts.

Those repairs will be covered by the city’s insurance policy on the statue, Kemper said. An exact cost was not available.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.