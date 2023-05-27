Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tom Hough, an editor, outdoors writer and photographer for the Casper Star-Tribune, is driving westbound into the Wind River Range in his Volkswagen Beetle in July 1977. This weekend, he’s heading to Double Diamond Ranch near Dubois on a horseback-riding trip into the high country for his weekly column, Headin’ Out with Tom Hough.

The Beetle collides with a United Parcel truck coming the opposite direction, according to an obituary published by the Jackson Hole News at the time. Tom's car is decimated. He was 41 at the time of his death.

He leaves behind a wife, two biological children – Christina and Steven – and a filing cabinet full of his work in the basement of his home in Casper.

***

Forty-four years later, in July of 2021, Christina, now an architectural historian who owns a company that restores historic buildings in and around Washington, D.C., has returned to the Mountain West for a family reunion. While in Casper, she rediscovers the filing cabinet.

It’s still there, the articles and photographs in them meticulously organized by Tom and miraculously preserved due to the cabinet’s proximity to the laundry room. It has not been opened since Tom’s death.

Christina decides that it’s time. The cabinet contains several time capsules’ worth of work by her father. She has a background working in museums. This could maybe be something.

Her younger brother, Steven, and her mother, who both live in Casper, are there, too.

Christina calls Hanz Olson, librarian and archivist at Casper College, and tells him, “Come box everything up, and let’s see what we’ve got.”

“As we went through it, it became very clear to me that there was enough – plenty – of stuff for an exhibition of some sort,” she recalled to the Star-Tribune.

Hundreds of stories, photos and other documents materialize after their 40-plus-year hibernation.

Christina goes to the Nicolaysen Art Museum, and she says to former Nicolaysen director Andy Couch that she needs to reserve a gallery. The soonest she can get one is in two years.

So she gets the “pieces in place,” at the Nic. But she’s got to get back to Washington, D.C., where she's made her life.

She delegates the project to Steven.

“I had more time with our dad than Steve did. And Steve is in Casper. So I really encouraged him to take the lead on this,” Christina said. “And so he’s really done the lion’s share of the work, in terms of boots on the ground. And I’ve been available in an advisory capacity.”

The project largely lays dormant for around a year before Steven starts working on it. It will be the biggest thing he’s ever done, he tells the Star-Tribune later.

***

In an interview just before the opening of the exhibit honoring his father – aptly titled “Headin’ Out with Tom Hough,” a name Christina and Steven’s mother came up with – Steven notes that they had to get a locksmith to open up the filing cabinet because it had been shut for so long.

Steven was only seven years old when Tom died. Tom’s artistic side lives on through his son – Steven mentioned that he was an art student at one point – but he prefers paintball over hunting, he said.

“It was really bizarre to start out,” he said of opening the cabinet. “But I really started enjoying it, and he was such a good writer. I had no idea. Because this stuff was in the file cabinet in the basement for so long.”

All those years compressed into one cabinet have taken quite a while for Steven to untangle and process. Besides just going through each file, he’s had to scan the articles – a process he started at Casper College but finished at Atlas Communications, as they had larger machines – as well as the photos, gather items for the “life history” section of the exhibit and communicate with sponsors and the Nic to ensure everyone’s on the same page.

“ … It just keeps going, and the amount of time we’ve had to put into it, and the people I’ve had to find to help me with this – it’s just been crazy,” he said.

No, it hasn’t been easy, he added, and he “cratered,” about a week before the exhibit opened.

But with the difficulty has also come some catharsis.

“It’s nice to let it all out there. I’ve got all this stuff in my head. And it’s just kind of –” he moves his hands in a gesture that suggests his thoughts have been all knotted up.

Besides, the exhibit will open soon, and Christina will be here to help a few days before, along with much of the rest of their immediate and extended families.

***

On the morning of Thursday, May 25, Christina and Steven are in the McMurry Foundation Gallery at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. This is it: The big moment they have both been working towards for two years. They will finally get to see the exhibit come together, photos, articles, personal memorabilia, cameras, typewriter and all.

Christina, who told the Star-Tribune over Zoom that seeing her father’s passion pour out of the work he had done in that filing cabinet was “painful” yet “very healing and almost therapeutic in a way,” now remarks that the “exhibit takes on a life of its own.”

Most of said exhibit is sitting on the floor, waiting to be hung up. But it’s all there and arranged, the articles – which are poster-sized now, big enough to read – acting as anchors for the photos, which form a sort of Morse Code language along the walls. Dot, dot, dash. Their subjects: outdoorsmen, campers, climbers, horseback riders, hunters, fishers, animals (dead and alive), mountains, ridges, rivers, streams. All taken in Wyoming. More than just where he lived, the Cowboy State is the place Tom loved to be.

“It’s about him, but it’s about Wyoming, too,” Christina said over Zoom.

This is prep time, but the siblings have reached the point where all they can do is watch the Nic employees hang each item up. They have everything they need, it’s just about actually doing it at this point.

Steven points out his favorite photo, which is titled “Kickin’ Off the Ridge” and is a family favorite as well as an award-winner. Christina says that her favorites are the ones with horses in them, of which there are several.

There’s more items in the back, too. Military gear (Christina says one of her dad’s shirts has been worn by Steven during a paintball game), cameras and a typewriter. They’ve been dusted or dry-cleaned. They’ll be on display soon.

Christina notes that the pink dry cleaners tag in the military shirt needs to be taken out before it goes into the gallery.

***

On the evening of Friday, May 26, the Nic is alive with family members and friends of Tom Hough. They've traveled from all over the country to be at the opening night of the exhibit, which will run until Aug. 24.

Christina and Steven, along with their mother, Elaine Hough, anchor the exhibition. They guide attendees around while light jazz plays in the background, giving more context and telling stories. The mood is mostly quiet and reflective, aside from exclamations of delight when they see more people they know walk in.

Under the overhead lights of the gallery, many eyes gleam with tears.

Tom’s younger brother, David Hough, is here, too, all the way from Kansas, wearing a navy suit jacket with a pearl pin on his tie.

“I’m still processing this,” he says. “I’ve run out of words.”

Elaine Hough, Tom's widow, nibbles on a sandwich at a table in the lobby area and tells the Star-Tribune that she composed the press release for the exhibition in her head and then asked Steven to write it. A former journalist herself, Elaine met Tom while covering a murder trial and state government. They got married soon after they met.

Where did they go on their honeymoon? Camping.

She never liked camping, she says. That was Tom’s thing. (Christina and Steven also both independently told the Star-Tribune that they’re not big into tent camping either.) One thing Elaine does enjoy, however, is history – the story itself and keeping record of it. She was the historian at the Wyoming Medical Center for many years.

The family gathers in the gallery for a photo with all of them. Dressed in suits and ties and slacks and dresses, they wrap their arms around each other and smile. Several cameras go off, capturing the moment forever, Tom’s photographs surrounding them.

***

Amidst the descriptions of Tom Hough that the Star-Tribune gathered during interviews, a few stand out: “adrenaline junkie,” “worked hard, played hard,” good at filing and keeping things organized, attentive to aesthetic and beauty, “a real adventure spirit.”

Tom’s younger brother, David Hough, described him this way:

“At one point, somewhere, Tom made the remark – he said, ‘I want to be the kind of man that every little boy wants to be.’ Now that was his view of what he wanted to be and what little boys wanted. He was the kind of man he wanted to be: good and kind and energetic and adventurous.”

More than just a father, he was an older brother with a sibling who regarded Tom as his “guideline.” He was a journalist but also an explorer, and he combined the two on a regular basis.

He also, ostensibly, really loved his family.

In a “Headin’ Out with Tom Hough” column selection in the McMurry Foundation Gallery at the Nic, Tom describes a camping getaway with his family. The usual antics play out – there’s a lot of stuff to pack and carry, the kids want to stand dangerously close to the fire to keep warm, so on and so forth. Tom adopts the caring but exhausted tone of a father who is trying to keep everyone on task. But he finishes the column on a hopeful note.

“It’s nice to know we’ve got all the pictures of the stuff that you can see in magazines and brochures and stuff every day,” he writes. “But we got something special from that camping vacation last summer. We got something unique only to us, that will forever be with us.

“I’m wondering if I can muster up the courage to try it again.”

