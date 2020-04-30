A list of Casper salons, barbershops and gyms reopening Friday

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that certain Wyoming businesses — namely gyms, hair salons and other personal care businesses — can reopen with some restrictions on May 1.
The following Casper businesses have posted to social media that they will be reopening Friday:
Hair salons
Tattoo Parlors
Nail salons
Did we miss anything? Is your business reopening Friday? Please let us know at editors@trib.com.
