A list of Casper salons, barbershops and gyms reopening Friday
Windy Day Hair Solutions

David Anderson, a Matrix master stylist and owner of Rootz Salon in Casper, cuts Jennifer Freel's hair in 2013. The salon is among the Casper businesses reopening Friday, when some restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus will be lifted.

 File, Star-Tribune

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that certain Wyoming businesses — namely gyms, hair salons and other personal care businesses — can reopen with some restrictions on May 1.

The following Casper businesses have posted to social media that they will be reopening Friday:

Hair salons

Rootz Salon

Salon Savvy

Black Orchid Salon

The Fox Spa

Oasis Salon and Day Spa

Hair by Abi Morton

Barbershops

Supercuts in east Casper

Supercuts in West Casper

Marc’s Classic Barber Shop

Nick’s Barber Stylists

Citizen Shave

Gyms

Snap Fitness

Oil City Cross-Fit 

Caliber Fitness Casper

Tattoo Parlors

Black Sunday

Macabre Tattoo and Oddities

Nail salons

Spruce Beauty Bar

Dye-Namic Impressions Styling

Diva’s Designs

Oxford Day Spa

Did we miss anything? Is your business reopening Friday? Please let us know at editors@trib.com.

 
