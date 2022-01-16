A look at how we keep a roof over our heads

I’m new to Wyoming — I started my job as the Star-Tribune’s community reporter in early September.

But it hasn’t taken long for housing to become front-of-mind for me.

I’ve overheard life-long Casperites remark, astounded, about how quickly housing prices have climbed in the past year. I’ve also noticed new apartment complexes and subdivisions spring up around the city’s periphery to keep up with its growing population.

And I’ve spoken with people caught in the cycle of homelessness, overwhelmed by their search for an affordable, dignified place to live.

Advocates, officials and journalists have long followed the housing crises unfolding around the state, and what cities are doing to tackle them:

The Wind River Reservation’s expanding population has led to homelessness, overcrowding and racial discrimination within its housing systems, as told in a series by Wyoming Public Media in 2016.

The Jackson Hole News&Guide has documented the city’s struggle to provide enough affordable housing for its working population.

Laramie just passed an ordinance establishing its first rental housing code, the Laramie Boomerang reported.

But Wyoming doesn’t have a dedicated housing reporter. That’s why we’re starting our new series A Roof Over Our Heads — because getting the bigger picture requires consistent coverage.

The Star-Tribune’s photographer, Lauren Miller, and I are working together to document the current state of housing in Wyoming, how we got here and what steps we could take to do better.

Here are some things on our radar so far:

Inequality: Is Wyoming’s housing system fair? If not, where are there disparities, and who are they hurting?

Housing stock: Are there enough places to live? Do they meet Wyoming’s needs? Where is new housing being built, and what does that look like?

Insecurity and homelessness: Are assistance programs doing enough to help cost-burdened and homeless residents? What about these programs is working, and what isn’t?

This series will be patchwork, and that’s on purpose. Housing is a broad topic — so broad that it’s hard to define — but a deeply personal one, all the same. It can’t be done justice by just one kind of story.

That includes everything from shoe-leather, out-on-the-street reporting, to deep dives, to intimate profiles of the people caught up in the housing crunch.

Most importantly, we want to listen — really listen — to what you have to say about this.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.