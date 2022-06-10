A look at the CNFR's Casper origins

June 1999. Gas averaged about $1.20 a gallon. Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love” topped the Billboard chart.

And, for the very first time, the College National Finals Rodeo came to Casper.

Tom Parker, head coach for Casper College’s rodeo team, watched as a gaggle of cowboys and cowgirls registered at the Casper Events Center on June 12, a Saturday. The competition would kick off two days later with a 7 a.m. slack round.

“I just hope (Casper) gets to do this for the next 25 years,” Parker told the Star-Tribune.

On Sunday, the venue — now called the Ford Wyoming Center — will welcome the event for year 22.

CNFR is college rodeo’s capstone tournament, and one of Casper’s landmark summer events. Contestants spend a week riding, roping, wrestling and tying horses, steer and livestock.

The city is expected to draw 400 collegiate athletes this year. That figure’s held relatively steady across the past two decades — the city’s inaugural CNFR attracted some 350 competitors from 83 schools.

It’s been a massive source of revenue for Casper. When CNFR was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Visit Casper CEO Brooke Kaufman estimated it cost the city $2 million. Casper’s agreed to host CNFR until at least 2027.

So how did CNFR become a local staple? Accounts from the late ‘90s don’t give a clear answer.

Before coming to Wyoming, the competition was held in Bozeman, Montana, for 26 years.

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association — the group that oversees CNFR — cut ties with Bozeman in 1996, citing insufficient ticket sales.

From there, the competition traveled to Rapid City, South Dakota. CNFR officials said Rapid City promised a “bigger arena, more sponsors and a guaranteed fee” that exceeded what Bozeman could offer, according to a December 1996 article in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

But lagging attendance prompted Rapid City to back out just two years later.

Casper landed the event next. The city agreed in December 1998 to host CNFR for five years — beating out Fort Worth, Texas, for the deal.

Originally, officials said the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association was lured to Casper by the promise of a new indoor rodeo arena located at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

The city pledged roughly $3 million for the project back in 1998. They hoped to finish it by 2000. It was pitched as a way to keep rodeo alive in Casper — at the time, there was no indoor fairgrounds in town. Athletes didn’t have a place to practice in the winter.

“I feel they really would not have looked at Casper if it wasn’t for the multipurpose building,” Fred Stratton, then chairman of the Natrona County Fair Board, told the Star-Tribune.

Others pushed back against that narrative. Tim Corfield, a commissioner for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, told the paper in 1999 that CNFR was set on Casper, regardless of the new arena.

In the meantime, the Casper Events Center was the only place that could accommodate CNFR.

The venue was not built just for rodeo, of course — and making it rodeo-friendly is a bit of a challenging affair.

Horses, bulls and other rodeo animals have to stay at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds and be shuttled to and from the Ford Wyoming Center each day. Staff also have to haul dirt in and out of the building every year.

The logistical circus of preparing the Casper Events Center for CNFR was why so many people were excited about that new arena. Officials estimated in 2000 the new building would save the city $40,000 a year.

It was originally approved to seat 2,000 people, early plans indicate. There was some back-and-forth about whether it’d be more prudent to make it smaller — especially because CNFR events drew an average of 1,000 and 1,500 spectators at the time.

The finished building, completed in 2000, seated 3,444 people. That same year, it hosted CNFR.

It was still much smaller than the events center, which seats 9,000.

The Fairgrounds called it The Arena because so many Casperites had taken to calling it “the barn,” Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Manager Tom Jones told the Star-Tribune.

Visitors complained that The Arena’s smaller accommodations didn’t match the electric energy CNFR had at the events center in 1999.

“One of the things CNFR needs to be is that it needs to be the Super Bowl of College Rodeo,” Corfield, the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association commissioner, said in the weeks following the competition in 2000.

And so CNFR returned to the events center. It’s been there ever since.

