A look back at police brutality protests in Casper

Friends said they watched as Quirin pulled Rodriguez down and put his full body weight on her neck and back while restraining her arms. According to those witnesses, he repeatedly yelled at her to “stop resisting” while she laid face down under him.

A week after the last protest in Casper, Rodriguez submitted a legal notice to the city intending to sue for more than $600,000. The city replied that Quirin’s actions didn’t meet agency standards — but they weren’t illegal. According to a police statement, he was suspended without pay for a week and received additional training before returning to the force.

Several other people of color in Casper shared their stories with the Star-Tribune following the protests. They spoke of being targeted by local law enforcement, enduring bullying at school and from counterprotesters responding to shouts of “black lives matter” with “all lives matter.”

