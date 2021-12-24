A look back at the return of events in Casper in 2021

As the state recovered from the pandemic — then surged, then recovered, then surged again — events slowly returned to Casper, bringing revenue to local businesses along with them.

The state’s largest venue, formerly the Casper Events Center, kicked off the year by announcing a six-year partnership with Ford that came with a new name — the Ford Wyoming Center.

The deal brought almost half a million dollars to the center, after a nearly two-and-a-half year search for a naming sponsor.

After scraping by on small events, yoga classes and occasional dinners during 2020, the events center welcomed back high school wrestling, basketball and volleyball in 2021. The state wrestling tournament, held in February of this year, was its first big gig since COVID arrived during the March 2020 high school basketball state tournament, shutting it down in the middle of play.

The capacity was limited, thanks to state health orders capping indoor event attendance, and spectators had to wear masks while inside. But still, event center staff were happy to see the parking lot full again.

“There are a lot of states that aren’t doing anything yet still,” Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird said at the time. “So people appreciate the fact that kids are getting the chance to be able to have a culminating event. It’s not perfect, I would say that right up front, but they appreciate the fact that they’re at least getting that opportunity.”

In June, the city welcomed the College National Finals Rodeo after a year off in 2020. Hundreds of college rodeo athletes, families and fans packed into the arena for a week of bull riding, roping and tying.

At night, crowds poured back into The Beacon in Mills, where a staff slashed by the pandemic worked double-time to keep drinks flowing and make sure cowboys stayed on their best behavior.

“I look forward to having a packed bar,” said night manager Alex Kwiatkowski, on one busy night that week. “Especially after missing last year, we were really upset about it. It’s something we look forward to every year.”

July saw the return of Parade Day in Casper, after last year’s health orders prohibited outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people. Families staked out their spots with camp chairs early that parade morning for a good spot on the route, before filling the stands at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo that evening for the first of the week’s performances.

Other acts also returned to the Ford Wyoming Center this year, including ZZ Top, Foreigner, and comedian Jeff Dunham. Festivals for the Fourth of July, Casper Comic Con and the new Booze & Bacon festival also rounded out the venue’s lineup.

But the fall also came with a wave of concert cancellations. Toby Keith pulled his highly anticipated Casper show in October. Nelly, whose show had been postponed due to the pandemic, also cancelled his appearance that month, citing routing issues. Two gigs, both part of ARTCORE, were also cancelled.

Heading into 2022, the center will be marking its 40th anniversary with a New Year’s Eve celebration. The Star-Tribune recently reported that the venue may also be hosting former President Donald Trump for a political rally over Memorial Day weekend.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.