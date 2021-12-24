A look back at the third-largest snowstorm in Casper history

In March, more than 2 feet of snow covered Casper, the city’s third-largest snowstorm in recorded history.

Areas of southeastern Wyoming, including Cheyenne, saw anywhere from 2 to 3 feet of snowfall.

The two largest snowstorms recorded in Casper came in April 1973, when the city saw around 28 inches of snow, and December 1982 with 31 inches.

This year, the wet, heavy snow started falling on Mar. 13, a Saturday evening, and continued through the following Monday.

Every highway in and out of the city was closed for multiple days.

Schools in Natrona County closed for two days with a delayed start on the third day following the storm, as crews worked around the clock to clear roadways. A multiple-day snow closure is a rarity in Casper, even with its snowy winters.

In addition to local schools, the storm also closed a number of businesses, public offices, the city bus, Casper College, Hogadon Ski Area and city facilities.

The wet snow, which compacted more than usual, made shoveling and removal difficult.

Private contractors came to the city’s aid to help remove the snow. When all was said and done, Casper spent just over half a million dollars on cleanup from the storm — roughly half the city’s budget for snow removal. Most of that came from leasing equipment and hiring contractors, City Manager Carter Napier said.

The storm was caused by a low pressure system bringing moisture into the high plains from the southwest. That, plus high wind gusts, kept blizzard conditions up for multiple days.

“It really was a lot of moisture, because we’re not used to getting so much moisture in the high plains,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ayesha Wilkinson told the Star-Tribune at the time.

After a year of drought, experts were hopeful the snowfall would bring some much-needed snowmelt to the region. While it helped a bit, increasing snowpack in the Laramie Range, lower North Platte and Powder River watersheds by 20% to 30%, drought conditions returned within a month of the storm.

Exceptionally dry summer and fall conditions caused the soil profile to remain dry despite the snow, Jim Fahey, a hydrologist with the Wyoming Natural Resources Conservation Service said.

In response to the whiteout, Casperites took to Facebook to offer help with shoveling, delivering meals or providing rides for those whose work wasn’t cancelled, including Wyoming Medical Center employees. One nurse said she had to snowshoe down from her Casper Mountain home to meet up with a ride to work.

Some made some extra cash from shoveling driveways and sidewalks, a blessing for those who weren’t able to work their normal jobs, while others insisted on doing it for free. Volunteers with plows, trucks and other four-wheel drive vehicles offered to bring groceries to those snowed in their homes.

At Meals on Wheels, which closed for more than one day for the first time in the Casper organization’s history, director Jamie Loveall said 50 people showed up volunteering to deliver meals on the day the organization reopened.

Even after the city reopened, large piles of snow remained for days, slowly melting in places such as the Eastridge Mall parking lot.

