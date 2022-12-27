A look back: Businesses breathe new life into Natrona County

Natrona County has seen a lot of new economic activity this past year.

Businesses that have shuttered have made way for new ventures (meat and makeup, anyone?). Others have opened with the aim of providing entertainment for a younger crowd.

Here’s a roundup of some of the new businesses in Casper and beyond, including one that has plans to open in 2023.

The Void

Seth Hollier, one of the establishment’s three owners, opened The Void in an effort to bring nightclub-style entertainment to Casper’s teens.

Hailing from two busy Southern cities — New Orleans and Miami — Hollier saw Casper’s potential to have a stronger nightlife scene and thought that someone needs to kickstart that potential.

“The city’s alive,” he said to the Star-Tribune in April, close to when the business opened, “but there’s nothing to do.”

The Void is right at the center of things on Second Street in downtown Casper. A banner hangs outside with the name printed in a colorful, laser beam-esque style.

How You Bean Coffee

A young Casper entrepreneur opened her coffee stand with a name that evokes tongue-in-cheek humor — How You Bean — in May.

Located in the parking lot of the Powder River Armory on CY Avenue, How You Bean specializes in “fanciful beverages,” according to its Facebook. Its owner, Bailey Gardiner, just turned 23.

Her business is the product of her dream to become an entrepreneur. Coffee is perfect for that, she said.

“It’s one of the things that people look forward to in the morning,” she said. “And it makes them smile. And I get to make them smile. And I love that.”

True Bakery

Bill Brockley wanted New York-style bagels in Casper. So he started True Bakery at the Good Food Hub, Wyoming Food for Thought’s commercial kitchen, in June. Everything is made by hand and from scratch.

The bakery makes bagels, cinnamon buns, long johns and sourdough loaves along with other baked goods, the Star-Tribune reported at the time that the bakery opened.

True Bakery announced in early December that it was moving to a new home soon. It hasn’t revealed yet where that spot will be.

Bluebird Restaurant’s summer farmer’s market

In June, the Bluebird — formerly the Cheese Barrel — started hosting a small but cozy farmer’s market in the fenced-in patio space behind the restaurant.

A mix of local and out-of-state vendors sold goods there, anything from vegetables to household items to things like soap or crafts. The patio can fit about 10 vendors, and the owner does not charge booth fees.

Soda Springs

A soda shop craze that has been slowly migrating east from Utah reached Casper in October. Husband-and-wife duo Perry and Ana Dayton opened Soda Springs because, as Ana said, “It’s simple, it’s fun and people enjoy it.”

The business serves both Pepsi and Coke products, soda water, Red Bulls and cream soda and over 36 syrups and several different types of creamers. They have a menu with different soda-syrup-creamer combinations, but customers can customize those or make up their own combinations.

Jeffree Star’s meat-and-makeup shop

If you need to refill your deep freeze with yak meat but also need a new bronzer, look no further than YouTuber Jeffree Star’s new shop, opening in what once was the Hall on Ash, an event venue on Ash Street that closed earlier this year.

Star announced plans to renovate the building near David Street Station into a shop as well as an “interactive space” to showcase some of his personal luxury goods. Yak meat from his yak ranch — which he also owns and is also located in Casper — will be for sale.

The shop will open next spring, a social media post from Star said.

So far, one side of the building has been painted a Pepto Bismol pink, but the windows are covered.

Other businesses

Additional businesses that have opened their doors in Casper this year include Fungus Amongus, a mushroom-growing venture, and Antojitos Shiwas, a Mexican restaurant and mini-market near Natrona County High School.