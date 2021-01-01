A look back: Police brutality protests in Casper

The streets of downtown Casper, like so many main streets across the country, hosted several protests this summer responding to police brutality. Sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May, protests in Casper went on for a week, largely organized by young people and led by Black residents.
While protests continued for weeks and even months longer in other cities including Laramie, the most lasting effect of the week in Casper was the start of a conversation about policing in the city.
The issue of defunding the police, reflecting a national movement that questioned the role of peace officers, became a flashpoint in November’s City Council election. Speakers at events throughout the week recounted their own experiences with racial bias, called for reform in local policing and broke a barrier of silence around the topic.
In the aftermath of the protests, 21-year-old Casper resident Adrianah Rodriguez accused a Casper police officer of using excessive force with her earlier in the year. In January, she said, officers had broken up a small party and arrested her claiming she refused to show identification. She recalled ending up on the ground after officer Michael Quirin slammed her down and pushed his knee down on her neck — eerily similar to what happened to Floyd. In Rodriguez’s case, another officer intervened.
Friends said they watched as Quirin pulled Rodriguez down and put his full body weight on her neck and back while restraining her arms. According to those witnesses, he repeatedly yelled at her to “stop resisting” while she laid face down under him.
A week after the last protest in Casper, Rodriguez submitted a legal notice to the city intending to sue for more than $600,000. The city replied that Quirin’s actions didn’t meet agency standards — but they weren’t illegal. According to a police statement, he was suspended without pay for a week and received additional training before returning to the force.
Several other people of color in Casper shared their stories with the Star-Tribune following the protests. They spoke of being targeted by local law enforcement, enduring bullying at school and from counterprotesters responding to shouts of “black lives matter” with “all lives matter.”
Demonstrations were largely peaceful in Casper — more awareness-raising than hell-raising. They began on June 2, with a small group of young people marching down David Street with signs protesting police brutality. The next day, a protest downtown attracted a much larger crowd of more diverse ages, with hundreds gathering at David Street Station. Protesters marched to the Hall of Justice, where several speakers took the microphone to express their anger and fear over incidents of police brutality. Some addressed Casper police officers present, just outside the department’s headquarters. They called out racism in the city, citing instances of police officers using racial slurs and referencing a systemic culture that fosters unfounded suspicion of people of color.
Rumors circulated beforehand that protesters from outside Wyoming would be descending on Casper that day, with several social media posts claiming that members of the militant far-left movement antifa were planning on attending. Both organizers and Casper police denied these rumors, and every protester Star-Tribune reporters spoke with said they lived in Casper.
A small group of citizens carrying long guns followed the protest as a smaller group broke off and marched down Second Street. They told reporters they were there to protect the protesters’ First Amendment rights, with a few groups of armed men remaining downtown after dark to deter any looting and destruction.
There was no looting that night, but some of the men did step in during the day to defend protesters from citizens angry about the disruption the protest caused downtown and in the streets. One of the organizers of that day’s protest, Isaiah Dobbins, told the Star-Tribune that the fact that police didn’t question or even ask any of the men carrying guns for identification or licenses was an example of their silent racial bias. He said if it was a group of Black men patrolling the streets openly carrying, police would be checking their credentials.
A smaller group from the original protest marched across town on Second Street, ignoring calls from officers to move to the sidewalk. They took a knee after reaching the east side Walmart, then again at the intersection of East Second Street and Wyoming Boulevard, where some laid down to occupy the space.
The protests weren’t completely without incident — at Wednesday’s, one marcher punched the side mirror off a truck blowing exhaust onto the crowd, and another truck later injured three people when it jumped over a curb due to a mechanical issue. However, besides some passerby shouting “all lives matter” at protesters at various points and others annoyed with traffic blockages, the demonstrations were met peacefully by both citizens and police.
An even larger crowd, around 700 people, gathered downtown for a vigil and march organized by the Colorado-based Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference on Friday, June 6. After marching to the Hall of Justice, speakers addressed the crowd with calls for change. One, Mariah Bovee, outlined specific demands: creating a citizen/first responders board, pre-employment bias screenings for officers, anti-racist and deescalation training and a policy of firing any officer who turns off their body cameras, cover badges or force someone to stop recording.
Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters also spoke to the crowd, saying he and the department were ashamed upon seeing the video of Floyd’s death. While cities like Laramie and Cheyenne have created or expanded their citizen review boards, giving the public more insight and input into law enforcement processes, Casper’s police department has not made large-scale changes in light of the protests.