A message from Casper's mayor: We are working to get through this together

Casper is open for business in every way that we can be. We are working together as a larger community to serve you effectively and get through this, together. We don’t want to lose a single citizen to this disease and are working hard together to ensure that the City and its operations are not contributors to the problem and that our community is safe.
The City of Casper has recently adopted a number of measures to reduce potential transmission points between citizens and employees. The measures being taken are done as a means to find creative ways to continue the important business of the public while reducing opportunities for virus proliferation. Citizens who need business permits will still be able to continue their work. Citizens who are interested in interacting with our Council will still be able to do so. Our citizens who have needs from a public safety standpoint will still receive those important services. Our drinking water is healthy and plentiful. Trash will be picked up as normal and our landfill is still open. While some of the City services are being rendered differently, the public’s work is continuing.
Regrettably, we have determined that we cannot adequately protect your health at the Recreation Center for now. We regret that we had to discontinue the favorable ski season early. The limitations we are trying to manage through the safe distance protocols make these operations untenable, for now. We are evaluating ways in which those services can safely be provided, even if in a limited capacity, in the near future.
As citizens we can take comfort in knowing that our partner agencies are actively engaged with each other to find the means of stopping the virus while maintaining our daily lives as much as possible. Our public safety agencies are effectively working together to provide for your safety and provide you the latest information. We are working together for you!
I am not interested in executing a quarantine order relegating people to the inside of their homes and I will work against that idea as much as I safely can. I will not try to dictate and mandate how private businesses should conduct their business during this challenging period. I want each Casper business to be open as long as they safely can. I believe that each business will do what is appropriate given what they deem is necessary to do in light of the safety protocols we have all been given.
We have to respect each other’s space and honor each other’s commitments to stay healthy. If you are experiencing symptoms regardless of it potentially being a COVID infection, carefully treat those symptoms and limit your public exposure with your loved ones, friends and others. Look out for our elderly and be sure that they are taken care of and their needs are met, while ensuring their continued health. We do ask that you take the precautions seriously. Amidst all of this, don’t forget to take a break and get out and enjoy our fresh clean air and be reminded yet again how lucky we are to live here in Casper, Wyoming!
