A message from Casper's mayor: We are working to get through this together

As citizens we can take comfort in knowing that our partner agencies are actively engaged with each other to find the means of stopping the virus while maintaining our daily lives as much as possible. Our public safety agencies are effectively working together to provide for your safety and provide you the latest information. We are working together for you!

I am not interested in executing a quarantine order relegating people to the inside of their homes and I will work against that idea as much as I safely can. I will not try to dictate and mandate how private businesses should conduct their business during this challenging period. I want each Casper business to be open as long as they safely can. I believe that each business will do what is appropriate given what they deem is necessary to do in light of the safety protocols we have all been given.

We have to respect each other’s space and honor each other’s commitments to stay healthy. If you are experiencing symptoms regardless of it potentially being a COVID infection, carefully treat those symptoms and limit your public exposure with your loved ones, friends and others. Look out for our elderly and be sure that they are taken care of and their needs are met, while ensuring their continued health. We do ask that you take the precautions seriously. Amidst all of this, don’t forget to take a break and get out and enjoy our fresh clean air and be reminded yet again how lucky we are to live here in Casper, Wyoming!

