A new Casper exhibit invites viewers to experience art from the inside

Someone by the front sees you enter Art 321 and flags you down.

“Here for the installations?” he asks. He pushes a half-sheet of paper into your hands, and gestures behind you.

A statuesque woman is standing nearby, her arms stretched out in invitation.

“That’s number one.”

ART 321’s first installation show features 10 works from 12 Wyoming artists. Each was granted their own slice of the downtown Casper gallery, partitioned off with drywall, to transform as they saw fit.

Installation art is about audience participation. Artists transform a three-dimensional space to put viewers in the middle of the action, instead of keeping them behind a velvet rope.

But in Wyoming, artists seldom get to try their hand at the medium.

“I’ve lived in this state for 30 years, and I’ve never had an opportunity like this,” one of the featured artists, Suzanne Morlock, said at a Jan. 11 panel.

Each piece could stand on its own — and that’s kind of the point. But many of the installations echo themes of empathy, trauma and healing. The artists expressed a desire to teach the viewers something, take them on an adventure, give them space to breathe.

You look down at the paper in your hands. Ten numbered boxes for 10 rooms, arranged in a little diagram. Might as well go in order.

“Connections”

The woman doesn’t appear to be entirely human, or even entirely terrestrial, for that matter.

Her dress — complete with puff sleeves and a pleated skirt — is made entirely of maps. The streets of Paris crisscross on her bodice, and she wears the Seine River like a sash.

A picture of the moon covers her waist, and there are tiny stars on her gloved palms.

Plastic-coated wire falls around her shoulders in tight curls.

This is “Connections”, by Vicki Windle. An artistic homage to relationships, both lifelong and fleeting.

“No matter where I went, there was always someone I could connect to,” says Windle, a retired elementary school teacher and Casper resident.

In and of themselves, maps are a fitting metaphor for connections.

But to Windle, these particular maps hold a deeper significance. They were gifts, she says.

She asked community members to lend her some for a previous art project some time ago. Now, she has a tub full of them at home.

They line walls of gallery space. Some are painted with song lyrics of Windle’s own composition.

Beneath them, she’s added objects that remind her of loved ones — each one of them, cherished memories.

In the back, there’s a seating area. The furniture is in good shape, but seems to have enjoyed a long life before coming here.

A framed sign on the table invites you to “please sit, enjoy.”

So you do. Your eyes wander to a deck of spaceship-themed playing cards. Now, you just need someone to take the seat opposite yours.

Editor's note: The next exhibition includes a description of self harm. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self harm, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (1-800-273-8255).

“Perfect Commodity”

You turn the corner into some sort of waiting room. The fluorescent lights hurt your eyes.

It’s the business office of “Perfect Commodity.” There’s only one employee, and they’re seated behind a plexiglass window.

You sit down in one of the cashew-colored chairs. The employee directs you to queerpain.com, a website set up for the exhibition, for a full view of their products. (There’s also paper order forms, if you prefer.)

You plug the website into your phone.

“Trans and Queer bodies are objectified and commodified constantly,” the home page says. “But the market is inefficient — often commodification is insidious and subtle, with lots of middle men.”

There’s a page on the website that explains how the exhibit is in compliance with all the relevant public health regulations.

You select a 10th-of-an-inch cut, to be carved into their forehead, for a total of $0.00. (You’re feeling generous that day, so you throw in 15% gratuity.) You’re not sure what to expect. There’s shuffling of paperwork and medical supplies, which you try to ignore as you graze over fine print at the bottom of the site.

“I understand that this process is not at all pleasurable for the artist and that they are enduring for the sake of my request,” part of it says.

The next time you look up, the employee has a scalpel to their forehead. Throwing a casual glance over your shoulder, you pause to consider the enormous blood stains on the wall. So that’s how that got there.

(The stains are covered with a bunch of clear epoxy, per the Natrona County Health Department’s recommendation.)

As the employee tends to their fresh wound, your turn to the list of company rules taped to the wall. There are dozens of them — never take a break, never use painkillers, always follow the dress code, to name a few.

“So, who makes the rules?” you ask.

“Those are the rules,” they reply.

Perfect Commodity is about “perilous state of being trans,” says the artist and employee, Gwyn Uttmark.

Often, to be transgender is to be alienated. Transgender people are statistically more likely to be victims of violent crime, and experience poverty and homelessness. But society embraces them when it turns a profit, says Uttmark, who themselves is transgender. At arms’ length, albeit.

Transgender people are studied like specimens in the academic world, used for token diversity to push products, the installation shows. The world you live in makes money off of their pain, whether you know it or not.

“The point of this is to make you confront asking for it,” says Uttmark, who lives in Casper.

Monday through Saturday, Uttmark spends two hours in the installation, and, well, takes orders.

There’s one scalpel used for each cut. After an order is fulfilled, that scalpel is bottled and displayed in a glass case on the wall in the installation space (which also features a burned transgender pride flag). Every customer gets a souvenir, too: a sealed vial with the gauze Uttmark used to stop the bleeding.

“Pressure”

A blue figure is suspended just a few inches above the floor. It’s hard to tell from the doorway, but it looks like they’re tangled up in something. Like some kind of animal trap.

You take a few steps closer. You realize hundreds of black spikes are suspended above the body, the size and shape of wooden stakes. The kind you hunt vampires with, to be clear.

It doesn’t look good for this unfortunate being. They lay prone, holding their hands up limply. They had no time to prepare for whatever’s been unleashed upon them.

This is “Pressure” by Ismael Dominguez, who lives in Laramie.

“Pressure” captures the feeling of the outside world — be it family, friends, school or work — telling you who or what to be.

The mysterious blue figure, crafted from paper, is supposed to look “cold, almost glacier-like,” Dominguez says.

“I wanted it to be this surreal character that anyone could see themselves in,” he says.

The wax spikes are concentrated in its chest. That’s where Dominguez feels anxiety the most — as a knot in his chest.

There’s something therapeutic about channeling the feeling into a physical form, Dominguez says.

You can stare down at it, walk around it, study it. Count it. (Dominguez estimates there are about 110 spikes.)

“It takes you out of it, and makes you just an observer to everything that’s happening,” he says.

“#infatuated”

At first glance, the space next door has the candy-colored look of a children’s playroom.

The walls have words like “LOVE” and “HOPE” grafitted on them, and messages written in marker, and portraits of people with big, smiling faces.

But those aren’t Lego pieces or tinker toys on the floor. In the corner, you see black gravel and scattered bones.

“I just don’t understand modern art,” you mutter to yourself.

What you’re looking at is hard to understand, yes. But it’s also "you," say Amber Marie and Joseph Skimehorn.

More specifically, your brain high on infatuation.

The Skimehorns, who hail from Green River, wanted to depict the intense feeling of new love.

Joining the visuals are the sound of sighs, and smell of roses.

“We want you overloaded,” says Joseph, who handled the graffiti art.

You don’t control who you fall for, or when, after all. Infatuation hijacks your senses. It’s needy, demanding all your attention until it’s through with you.

So, the Skimehorns propose, why not embrace it instead? That’s how they hope people interact with the installation — by letting go and having fun. They observed an initially hesitant-looking visitor spend 20 minutes there.

It’s also about sending a message of hope. After the fever of infatuation breaks, who knows where things might lead?

That’s partly why the portraits on the walls are there, Amber Marie says. Her paintings are of real people, in real relationships.

“Love itself is a building block,” offers Joseph.

“Still life: Memento Mori”

Whose room is this?

The wall is decorated with a wardrobe’s worth of womens’ clothes, like they were left there to dry. It doesn’t look like the owner was expecting guests.

You walk up to the old vanity in the corner for clues.

From left to right: A vase of flowers, a little statuette of the Virgin Mary, four clocks, wire-frame glasses and a cow skull sitting on a yellow doily.

The inhabitant is not the kind of person who decorates just to take up space, you speculate. Each of these objects must mean something to her.

You’re in Denica Shell’s still life.

Instead of capturing a snapshot in time, though, it captures a whole lifetime, says the Buffalo artist.

Some of what’s there — including the vanity and rugs — are heirlooms from Shell’s grandmother, for example. She, like Shell, was a painter.

The clothes on the wall were arranged chronologically, she points out. They start out child-sized, and end with a white dress.

The walls are also adorned with some of Shell’s paintings.

Some of the objects she added on impulse, she says. As if she knew they belonged there without needing to know why.

“I’m still processing everything that’s going on in that room,” she says.

Though you’re peering into a life that isn’t yours, it feels oddly familiar. You think you see yourself, or someone you know, in there. Somewhere.

“Being Human”

There’s a stranger seated crossed-legged on an oblong blue bench in the room over. You nod to him, he doesn’t react.

He’s staring at the ceiling, chin in the palm of his hand, studying traceries of shadow and light on the wall. You join him.

To your left is “Retro Dodeco”: a 10-sided light fixture cycling through the colors of the rainbow.

On the right, “The Moroccan”: a lantern with laser engravings that make it look like lace.

And finally, in the back corner, is “Big Sexy Beast” — a lamp about the size of a bale of hay, carved with mandalas that look like flowers.

The trio are meditations, says Casper graphic designer Kristin Schaeffer.

Their designs are meant to reflect sacred geometry, she adds — the idea that certain patterns of shapes hold spiritual significance.

For Schaeffer, the methodical, deliberate process of making art with sacred geometry is inherently meditative.

“I’m just with myself,” she says.

Not that it’s always a peaceful experience. She hand-carved all 538 engravings in “Big Sexy Beast”. By the time she was done, her fingers were all scraped up and sore.

“I bled on it, I cried on it,” she says.

The lamps are a bit of a metaphor for personal growth, Schaeffer says. Look at how they make patterns on the wall — they need both the light and dark to make something beautiful.

So “sit with the dark parts of yourself,” she says. “Learn them, nurture them.”

Or, as she printed on the wall, “dive into your shadows and find your light.”

“Absurdity (the second)”

You’ve touched down on an unfamiliar world, with only Jensy Dallas’ journals to point the way through.

The brave explorer was here not long ago; her tote bag is in the corner, spilling its contents onto the cave floor.

The lighting is dim, but you can make out gray stalagmites growing out of the ground. For reasons beyond your understanding, sherbet-flavored colors glow from within. One would think the rock too rugged to support life, but several stringy plants have made their home there.

About a year ago, Rachel Savage took a class at the University of Wyoming at Casper about absurdist film.

Absurdist film is not as fun as it sounds, she clarifies. Its brand of satire is dark, depressing and meant to leave you questioning whether life has any meaning.

“Absurdity (the second)” is Savage’s way of reclaiming absurdity. She dreamed up a place that was “weird and whimsical”, and ultimately, uplifting.

She took inspiration from the ‘80s childrens’ TV show “Fraggle Rock” — which spun stories about a society of rock-dwelling Muppets — as well as “Alien” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

Dallas is a heroine of Savage’s own creation, who documents the strange world in an adventure journal. Savage uses excerpts of that journal to complement the installation.

The Casper artist says she likes to add things that will make people do double-takes, she said. Like little rocks wearing crocheted sweaters.

Dolls with masks and neon hair peek out from behind the stalagmites. You can see where they hatched — big ceramic eggs that look not unlike sea anemones.

After a bit of wandering, find the exit at the other side of the cave. You say goodbye to your new friends, and crawl back up out of the rabbit hole.

“Uncontained: The dance of the chronically ill”

It’s dark in here.

At first, all you can see is the projection on the wall: a video of someone making medical trail mix. Pills and tablets of a variety of sizes and colors tumble in a bowl, over and over again.

As your eyes adjust, you sidestep to avoid the pill bottles and what looks like infusion pump bags, which are hanging from a tangle of wire overhead.

Chances are you suffer from a chronic illness — a disease that doesn’t go away. About 6 in 10 adults do, census data shows.

Wilson artist Suzanne Morlock wants to confront what often goes unsaid about chronic illness: the fatigue, mountains of medicine and single-use plastic.

“It also points to the limitations of what medicine can fix, or even diagnose,” Morlock says.

The medical materials all come from one person, Morlock says — a family member.

By showing what it takes to survive with a chronic illness, Morlock also wants visitors to think about what treatment costs, and who can afford it — especially in light of the Wyoming Legislature’s vote against Medicaid expansion in October.

“If you have chronic illness, you might not be in a position to be able to work full-time,” she says. “You might not be able to work in a job that provides health insurance.”

Chronic illness is a burden that can’t be lifted. But to Morlock, there’s a reprieve in putting it out in the open.

“There are many, many people at the opening, who afterwards came up and shared their experiences of their own chronic illness or of family members,” she says.

“Sea of Tranquility”

Leaves of copper and bronze hover around a glowing core, as if they had broken apart only moments earlier.

The visual reminds you of some sort of celestial event – a star exploding, a comet burning up in the atmosphere.

What comes to mind when you hear the word “tranquility”?

Casper artist Carli Holcomb thinks about the moon, about her old Rand McNally map that taught her about the geography of its surface.

“The Sea of Tranquility” — a tiny ink stain of a landform located on the moon’s north-east quadrant — is one of Holcomb’s favorite things on that map. Long ago, astronomers thought the moon’s craters were actually oceans, she says.

Likewise Holcomb’s work is about looking into the unknown, and letting your imagination decide what’s going on.

In the middle of the light fixture, there’s a quartz crystal that scatters green light on the walls.

Hanging on the periphery of the room are dark, hand-cut paper pieces, meant to complement the bright centerpiece.

Visitors swear they see a wizard in one, Holcomb says. That wasn’t on purpose.

Holcomb prefers to freestyle much of her work — going off of instinct, and letting spontaneity take over, she says.

What’s that science word, again? Entropy – the tendency for all the matter in the universe to become more and more disordered.

“Forest of Serendipity”

If it weren’t the map — still in your hands — you might have trouble finding it.

The “Forest of Serendipity” is hidden behind a low doorway. You have to crawl to get inside, so the first thing you notice is the carpet.

Faux fur, soft and cloud-colored.

You have to lay on your back to get a good view of the rest of it.

Long strands of white fabric hang just above your face. You feel like you’re under the halo of the willow tree, protected from the rest of the world.

Leila and Chris Pfaff, who run Sacred Sounds in Casper, wanted to create something you could lose yourself in.

They were inspired by their experiences at Burning Man, an annual arts and culture festival held in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. The nine-day event is known for its larger-than-life installations, performances and music.

The forest is much more mellow, but the idea is the same, Chris says.

The Pfaffs used ambient lighting, nature sounds and aromatherapy to make the space relaxing and meditative, he says.

While the installation is still on exhibit, they’ll also be performing sound baths there, which are a kind of sound-based meditation.

Presently, you are still laying on your back, in the forest, alone. You take a moment to pause, let the day’s journey through the exhibit sink in.

You put the map over your face, to shield away a bit of the light, and doze off.

