A new home and so much more for Sweet Zoey

Baklava can be a demanding dish, according to Zoey Aldahash — especially when cooking from scratch. The sweet pastry is made by stacking layers of phyllo dough, which is paper-thin and tears if you’re not careful.

But it’s the dishes that take time, she said, that remind her most of family.

When Aldahash was growing up in Iraq, baklava was the quintessential celebration dish.

Making it was usually a collective effort, something you did with family. Not just because the pastry could always use a few helping hands, but because it was more fun that way, she explained. Everyone would pitch in — talking, laughing, enjoying one another’s company as they piled layer on top of layer.

“Those hours mean something,” she said.

It’s those moments Aldahash taps into at her restaurant, Sweet Zoey, she said.

The popular Middle Eastern eatery began as a home baking business in Casper in 2018. Her cooking quickly gained a dedicated following, and Aldahash launched a small cafe in the Sunrise Shopping Center soon after.

Now, Sweet Zoey is reopening as a full-fledged restaurant. In late October, the business moved to a much larger location on CY Ave and 12th Street.

The new space means Aldahash finally has the chance to build the restaurant’s menu, and a dining area that can accommodate more than a few tables and chairs.

But to Aldahash, it’s more than that. It’s about having a place to call home.

‘Beautiful life’

Sweet Zoey started with just a tray of baklava, Aldahash likes to say.

She and her husband Basheer are both from Iraq, but moved to Wyoming in 2017 after a short time living in Bengaluru, India. Aldahash, who holds a degree in architectural engineering, found a job at a firm in downtown Casper.

Business at the firm was slow-going, however, so she decided to sell baklava on Facebook to make a little money on the side. To her surprise, her first batch sold out in a matter of hours, she said.

Though an architect by trade, Aldahash has always been something of a chef, too. She would cook for her younger siblings growing up, so she had plenty of family recipes under her arm.

After her baklava earned such high praise, she decided to add hummus and fatira, a kind of savory stuffed bread, to her rotation. She also launched her own Facebook page and website.

Soon Sweet Zoey was a regular at events, including the farmer’s market, the Holistic Expo and the Cowboy State Expo, and Aldahash was catering to places like The Bourgeois Pig and Hat Six Travel Plaza.

It was time to take a leap of faith, she thought. She quit her job at the firm and decided to focus on Sweet Zoey full-time.

“I was like, ‘This is it. I have to follow my dream and just keep going,’” she said.

The first location in Sunrise Shopping Center was originally supposed to be a commercial kitchen, Aldahash explained. She needed room to accommodate her business’s growing clientele; to supply all those event booths and catering gigs.

But after some nudging from customers, Sweet Zoey rebranded as a cafe, complete sit-down dining space. It was a little cramped, but Aldahash made it work.

Since then, Casper has become a second home to Aldahash, and its community, like family, she said.

The name “Zoey” means “beautiful life” in Greek, she pointed out. So Sweet Zoey is her vision of a “sweet, beautiful life.”

It’s a lot of hard work, of course. These days, she’s on the job from five in the morning to nine at night, she said.

“But then I’m happy, right?” she said. “At the end of the day, I’m happy.”

‘It’s feelings and it’s dreams’

With a full kitchen now at its disposal, Sweet Zoey now offers Middle-Eastern staples like falafel, fries cones and shawarma. Breakfast options, like gyro burritos, bagels, muffins and smoothies, have also joined the mix.

All the fan-favorite items are still available, of course: salads and soups, hummus (in three flavors) and baklava (in both pistachio and nut-free varieties).

It didn’t take long for Sweet Zoey to outgrow its inaugural address. Aldahash said she’s been looking to move the operation somewhere roomier for a while.

She bought the new space on CY in July from Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, which is right next door. She’s happy with the location — it’s closer to the heart of town, she noted, and within walking distance of Natrona County High School.

Aldahash put her background in architecture to good use customizing the space, she said.

She was mindful of every detail — from the layout of the kitchen, the earth-tone colors of the walls, tables and chairs, the decals on the windows. The light fixtures mounted on the front counter, she said, were made to look like Moroccan lanterns.

Aldahash also commissioned a painting of the Ishtar Gate in Babylon, which will hang in the dining area once it’s done. The ancient city is right by Hillah, her hometown, she said.

She wants the restaurant to be as personal as her dishes, she said — a place that reflects that same sense of home, of family.

“It’s not only time or place, it’s feelings,” she said. “And it’s dreams.”

Though the space is new, the restaurant’s logo — the unmistakable pink apron — isn’t going anywhere. It’s a reminder of where everything started, she said: baking baklava.

