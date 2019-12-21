A note from the publisher: A break for Christmas
A note from the publisher: A break for Christmas

Christmas is a time for family. It’s a time to be home with those you love, sharing stories, giving gifts and enjoying the things that matter most to everyone.

We won’t be producing a Christmas Day newspaper again this year to allow our employees and contract newspaper carriers to spend Christmas at home with their families.

We will resume delivery on Dec. 26. As always, our website, Trib.com, will be available for news, including Christmas Day. A special e-edition of the newspaper will also be available on Christmas Day.

To our readers across Wyoming and beyond, we wish you the merriest of holidays and the best in the coming year. Thank you for reading the Casper Star-Tribune.

Merry Christmas.

Dale Bohren

