A storm for the record books

Snow melts around the Casper Star-Tribune building on Jan. 28 in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The road conditions have continued to be bad and I-25 will be closed until further notice. This will mean a rare circumstance that we will not be out delivering papers tomorrow. Thursday's paper will be our Second Largest paper of the year. Including Sunday's paper and inserts, Wednesday's inserts, photo gallery, local stories from around the area and what is the impact on Wyoming after a storm like this. Have any questions please feel free to call (307) 266-0500 ext. 0. This is our local office number. Thank you for your understanding in a rare situation like we are all facing. Please be safe!

