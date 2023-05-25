Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On a clear, warm morning at Big Dawg Auto in Casper, Ali Olson stands beside a small table and chair on the front porch of the shop. To her left and her right are garden plants, house plants, flowers and succulents.

And she has grown all of it herself.

Olson, 19, loves gardening; always has, she told the Star-Tribune that morning. But she also needs to put herself through college so that she can get her degree in botany and, hopefully, open up her own greenhouse-slash-nursery one day. She already has a name picked out for it.

Which leads her here: Her green thumb allows her to grow her own plants and then sell them. She started growing back in January, and after being delayed slightly thanks to April's all-consuming snowstorm, her plants are finally ready to sell. Fully rooted, too.

"I make sure everything is very well rooted before I sell," she says.

White paper signs with names like "Casper pumpkin" (a white pumpkin), "Yellow bell pepper" and "beefsteak tomato" printed on them, along with illustrations of each fruit or vegetable and the price, are taped in front of their respective shelves or tables. Olson is meticulous about only selling plants that are ready to be transplanted and can handle the high altitude of Casper and its specific soil type. She'll pull plants from her shelves if they start looking "kinda pathetic."

The ultimate goal is to turn the business into a full-time venture, but for now, Olson works a traditional job on the weekends, so she can only sell during the week. This week is the first week that she's doing this, but she will most likely be out on the front porch again on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Besides, she's just excited to see people buy the plants. She wants to send people home with ones that are beautiful and healthy.

"I'll tell them exactly how to care for (them), and eventually there will be printed out care sheets," she says.

And a tent. She'd like to be in the parking lot a little more, out front, where more people can see her. But those investments will come in time. For now, it's just her, her mom (who is the muscle of the operation, she told the Star-Tribune) and her plants.

"I try to make sure that the plants will do the best," she says.