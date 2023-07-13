The Casper City Council will explore whether the city could play a role in supervising local medical facilities after a group of anti-abortion advocates raised questions about how Casper’s new abortion clinic is regulated.

“Not only does this business not have a license from the Department of Health, but there has been no inspections of the facility by either the state or the county health department,“ local abortion opponent Ross Schriftman said at a July 5 city council meeting.

That got some councilors’ attention.

“I have the same questions about who licenses and who oversees and inspects, and what regulations govern any medical clinic in our city,” Councilor Michael Bond, who represents Ward 2, said during the meeting.

So the council voted to revisit the topic in greater depth in a future work session. Councilors indicated that the discussion would be a general conversation about healthcare regulations, and not about abortion clinics in particular.

Many of Wyoming’s healthcare facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes and surgery centers, are regulated by the Wyoming Department of Health’s Office of Healthcare Licensing and Surveys.

But not Wellspring Health Access — or any private practice medical clinic, for that matter. State law exempts those kinds of businesses from the Department of Health’s oversight.

“The clinic in question is considered a private physician-owned entity and so is not regulated by our Office of Healthcare Licensing and Surveys according to statute,” Kim Deti, the agency’s public information officer, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

The medical professionals working there would still be beholden to the Wyoming Medical Practice Act, as well as rules and regulations established by the Wyoming Board of Nursing and the Wyoming Board of Medicine.

Hypothetically, if the council decided it wasn’t happy with scope or rigor of how the state supervises healthcare facilities, Casper probably wouldn’t have free reign to adopt its own set of local regulations, said City Attorney Eric Nelson.

The Wyoming Medical Practice Act may have effectively “preempted that entire field of regulation,” he said, though he added he still has more research to do on the subject.

As for the future work session, Nelson said he plans to give the council a general overview of Casper’s ability to regulate local businesses, and let councilors guide the conversation from there. As of Tuesday, that discussion was scheduled to take place in September.

Schriftman and other anti-abortion advocates have for weeks pushed the council to take a stand against the city’s new abortion clinic, which included presenting officials with a draft resolution condemning the presence of abortion clinics in Casper, among other asks.

The council has repeatedly — and unanimously — rebuffed the group’s proposals, and doesn’t seem interested in reversing its position.

“The city has absolutely no standing for or against this clinic,” Casper Mayor Bruce Knell told the group of advocates in a June meeting.

Wellspring Health Access, which began seeing patients in April, is the only clinic in Wyoming to offer surgical and medical abortions.

Both kinds of abortion are still legal in Wyoming. Two new bans adopted by the state Legislature earlier this year — one targeting abortion pills, and another prohibiting abortion except in cases of rape, incest and select medical circumstances — are currently on hold while they are being considered by a judge in Teton County.