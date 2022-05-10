Abortion rights march and rally planned for Saturday in Casper

A rally and march are planned for Saturday in Casper in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s likely reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Organizers plan to start gathering at Veteran’s Park on Second Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. A march from there to the Healing Park on Conwell, across from Wyoming Medical Center, is set to start at 1 p.m.

A rally at Conwell is planned to begin at 2 p.m. Julie Burkhart, founder of Wellspring Health Access and the planned Casper abortion clinic, is set to speak.

Other Casper community members will also take the mic to share their personal experience or draw attention to local lawmakers’ votes on the issue, organizers said. Holly Thompson, one of the event’s coordinators, said organizers may also reach out to see if any Natrona County legislators want to speak at the rally.

Flyers and social media posts for the event urge attendees to wear white.

The Casper event is one of hundreds of rallies and marches planned Saturday across the U.S., part of a national “Bans off our Bodies” day of action coordinated by groups including Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, Women’s March and MoveOn.

According to a Planned Parenthood database, Casper’s rally is the only Wyoming event planned for the day of action.

“It’s a day of massive protest, and we want to be a part of it,” said Thompson.

Thompson said she feels it’s important for people to show opposition to Wyoming’s abortion ban that would likely go into place here if Roe is overturned. The Wyoming Legislature passed a law earlier this year that would trigger an automatic ban on most abortions if Roe falls.

Organizers said they plan to station people with signs at busy Casper intersections from 10 a.m. to noon before gathering at Veteran’s Park. Those locations include Poplar Street and CY Avenue, First Street and Poplar and Second Street and Wyoming Boulevard.

“I think that anything you can do to try and get the public to start thinking about this stuff is a good idea,” said Mary Ann Budenske, a member of the Casper clinic’s local advisory board.

A leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court last week indicated the court is likely set to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark opinion protecting abortion rights. The final decision should come in June, and in the meantime activists on both sides of the abortion debate say they’re hesitant to act on only a leaked draft.

Burkhart said last week that Wellspring intends to move forward with its plans to open the Casper clinic this summer. Even if Roe is overturned, she said, the clinic is still set to provide its other services, including family planning and OB/GYN care.

The rally and march will take place on public sidewalks and in public parks, and Casper police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said no extra staffing or patrol is planned for the event.

