Abortion rights march planned for Saturday morning in Casper

A march in support of abortion rights is planned for this morning in downtown Casper.

The march is the latest in a string of local demonstrations protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of abortion protections under Roe v. Wade. It is set to start at David Street Station at 10 a.m. and head to the courthouse on Center Street.

Organizer Eden Taggart said that anyone who would like to speak at the end of the march will be given the opportunity.

“We’re going to be staying out there pretty much all day, in the heat, to make a statement.”

In an event listing on Facebook, Taggart urges people to bring posters, signs and coat hangers “as a symbol to represent our abortion rights.” Hangers have become synonymous in abortion-rights groups with unsafe, back-alley abortions.

Taggart, 19, was “born and raised” in Casper and graduated from Roosevelt High School last year.

She said she feels “really passionate” about reproductive rights, “today more than ever.” Most (though not all) of the feedback she’s received around the march has been positive, though there were some who commented on her social media posts calling her a “bad person,” Taggart said. Seeing local women and men supporting abortion rights makes her feel “a lot better.”

“I never thought in a million years (Roe being overturned) would ever happen,” she said. “All the women in my family were devastated.”

She took over planning from a male friend who’d gotten some backlash for trying to organize a march, Taggart said, and organized Saturday’s peaceful protest with help from her stepdad.

Abortion is expected to become outlawed in Wyoming in nearly all instances soon. Lawmakers passed a trigger bill earlier this year that was designed to ban the practice in the event of Roe’s fall.

After a leaked draft of the opinion was released in early May, Casper-area abortion-rights advocates organized a march and rally at Conwell Park that drew an estimated 200 protesters. That “Bans off our Bodies” event was coordinated with others across the country, as part of an effort by organizations including Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet and the Women’s March.

Casper Rep. Pat Sweeney, R, local abortion clinic founder Julie Burkhart and other supporters of abortion rights from the area spoke at the rally, which followed a march from Veteran’s Park.

In late June, on the same day the Supreme Court’s official opinion overturning the landmark case was released, a smaller group of around 60 demonstrated outside True Care Women’s Resource Center in Casper. Demonstrators said they were there in support of abortion rights, but many also said they were worried about what the decision may mean for other right-to-privacy protections, including gay and interracial marriage.

Last week, around 15 people protested during a Wednesday evening Politics in the Park event, holding signs while standing on the sidewalk.

Casper activists also held a rally for reproductive freedom at David Street Station in November, coordinated with other Women’s March events nationwide that day.

Counter-protesters have been few at local protests, though anti-abortion advocates have continued to demonstrate weekly outside the planned abortion clinic on Second Street. The clinic was the target of an arson in late May, and organizers estimate it will take four to six months to repair the building.