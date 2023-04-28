Casper Mayor Bruce Knell angered some in the community last week when he shared an image of a fire in response to a Facebook post announcing Wellspring Health Access, a new abortion clinic, was finally open for business. The clinic’s opening was delayed for 11 months because of an arson attack.

In the days since, Knell has steadily defended the comment. He said the image was meant to express his personal opposition to abortion, that it wasn't a reference to the arson and he doesn’t condone violence against the clinic or abortion rights supporters.

At any rate, he said, he’s gotten more support than backlash from community members.

“I can promise you in conservative Wyoming, there are more people who share my view,” he told the Star-Tribune last week.

Now, Wellspring’s working to challenge that assumption — it’s calling on local abortion rights advocates to attend an upcoming Casper City Council meeting in response to Knell’s comment.

“Mayor Knell’s post was careless, cruel, and minimizes the violence that clinics and people who want to get abortions face,” the clinic said in a Friday afternoon statement posted on Twitter. “But his post does not reflect the spirit of the Casper community. Join us in raising our voices and be heard defending our rights on Tuesday, May 2nd at 6 p.m.”

In a statement to the Star-Tribune later that day, the abortion clinic’s founder, Julie Burkhart, said the clinic believes some city councilors are “concerned about the post,” and that Wellspring is “looking forward to sharing our concerns with them on Tuesday.”

The City Council meeting will take place in the council chambers at City Hall, located at 200 N. David Street.

In a text to the Star-Tribune, Knell said the group is “more than welcome, as is any resident” to speak at the meeting, so long as they adhere to the council's rules for public comment.

It’s not clear how big an audience the meeting will draw. On Facebook, a local activist group called “Feminists of Casper” and Lander-based abortion rights organization Chelsea’s Fund both urged people to attend.

(Chelsea’s Fund is part of a group that filed suit in March against the state of Wyoming challenging the Life is a Human Right Act, which replaced the state's trigger ban and prohibits abortion except in cases of rape, incest and select medical circumstances.)

In anticipation of a larger crowd, more law enforcement than usual will be attending the meeting, said Jolene Martinez, assistant to the Casper city manager. She noted that that's standard practice when the city is expecting a lot of guests, and the decision to have more officers at the meeting wasn't issue specific.

Knell’s comment was originally made beneath a Facebook post by Oil City News that linked to an article about the clinic's opening. Oil City later indicated it had deleted the comment in accordance with an internal policy.

Burkhart in an April 20 statement condemned Knell’s post as “incendiary and violent.”

“I’ve lived and experienced the real-world costs of this kind of anti-abortion rhetoric,” she said in the statement. “Fourteen years ago, after years of harassment, my former boss, Dr. George Tiller, was assassinated in church. Less than a year ago, an anti-abortion terrorist set fire to our Casper clinic, rendering it inoperable and costing $290,000 in damage.”

Wellspring, which began seeing patients this week, is the only clinic in Wyoming to offer both surgical and medical abortions. In an interview with the Star-Tribune earlier this month, Burkhart said she's still worried about violence against the clinic, and that Wellspring has added additional "layers of protection" to keep staff and patients from harm.

Wyoming residents hold a wide range of opinions on abortion, an October University of Wyoming poll found.

In the survey, 36% of respondents said they considered abortion a matter of personal choice, and another 36% said they felt abortion should be allowed in cases of rape, incest or when the pregnancy poses a danger to the life of the mother. About 19% of those surveyed said they support abortion when the reason for the procedure is clearly established. Only 7% said abortion should be banned in all cases.

In Casper, the role of mayor is somewhat ceremonial. Casper follows the “council-city manager” system of local government, where the mayor is part of city council and wields no more voting power than other members. Because of that, the mayor isn't directly elected by residents, but chosen by their follow councilors.

In this system, the main job of the council — including the mayor — is to act as the city's legislative branch. A lot of the administrative duties people usually associate with running a city are delegated to city staff.

PHOTOS: Both sides of abortion debate gather for protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest