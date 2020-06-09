Accuser says retired Wyoming bishop won't face sexual abuse charges

The victim said that he was never contacted by anyone in Itzen's office prior to Friday night, when a victim's advocate left him a voicemail. When they spoke by phone Monday, the advocate told him that no charges were being filed.

The Star-Tribune does not identify the alleged victims of sexual crimes. Hart's accuser has sought anonymity.

Throughout late 2019, the case bounced between Itzen and Cheyenne police. But Cheyenne police said in March that they had completed follow-up work as directed by Itzen's office and had passed the case back to the prosecutor.

Over the past six months, Cheyenne police spokesmen told the Star-Tribune that they weren't sure why the case hadn't been adjudicated yet and that the agency believed the matter was ready to move forward in late 2019.

Had he been charged and prosecuted, Hart would've been the highest-ranking Catholic cleric in U.S. history to face criminal repercussions for sexual abuse. He has faced allegations for years. Though most of Hart's alleged victims have come forward in Kansas City, a court in Wyoming proved the only opportunity for criminal prosecution because the Equality State has no statute of limitations, meaning that though the abuse was alleged to have happened decades ago, it was still actionable.