ACS Juices open for business in downtown Casper

This year’s Independence Day was spent differently for Anna Studer. From sunrise to sunset, she spent her Fourth of July prepping ACS Juices and its product for the juice bar’s opening day.

And by Tuesday morning, three quarters of the Studer family stood behind the wooden bar, passing out samples and assisting customers at the register.

ACS Juices is the second vendor, next to True Bakery, to set up shop at the Good Food Hub, Wyoming Food For Thought Project’s commercial kitchen located at 420 W. First Street in downtown Casper. The juice bar plans to operate Tuesdays through Thursdays.

“So all my juices, I choose the ingredients based on what they're good for,” Studer said. “I'm not a nutritionist, but I can just refer them back to what I research. In terms of cucumbers, they’re really good for dehydration. Ginger's good for digestion ... A lot of people buy specific juices for specific needs for their body.”

The bar offers orange juice, lemonade, watermelon, sweet beet, carrot, cold brew, celery, strawberry lemonade and other recipes. Of the lineup of juices sold, sweet green is the best seller, containing spinach, apple and lemon.

“I love them all like my children,” Studer joked. “No, but really, it's just a great way to get a bunch of veggies in to start my day.”

That was how Studer got her start in juicing, too.

After the birth of her second child, she said she began running and trying to eat healthier. The purchase of a juicer in 2011 also marked the birth of the company’s first juicing recipe, the Strong Green. About six years later, when the family made the move to Casper from Billings, the lack of juiceries in the city was noticeable, she said.

“When we first got here, I kind of got flipped upside down,” Studer said. “I was kind of joking and was feeling sorry for myself and my family, whining about how there’s no juice bars around here. [My husband]'s like, well, why don't you make your own? And I was like, I could never do that.”

But she did. Studer started by purchasing a juicer and turning the basement into a kitchen in 2021. After having her family serve as taste testers for the recipes, the company first began selling their juices at the local farmers market. From there, they began partnering their products with local companies such as Grant Street Grocery, Funky Junk District and Fresh Foods Wyoming.

And five years after her husband Luke Studer’s first suggestion, Anna opened up her own juice bar. Luke stood right alongside her.

“I'm very proud of her,” Luke said. “It's pretty impressive watching her build this business.”

Luke also plays multiple roles in the business, according to Anna. He's a handyman, business consultant and the dishwasher. He occasionally steps behind the register too, but the job of the cashier is best handled by their 12-year-old daughter Delaney Studer.

“I've been doing this since day one,” Delaney said. “It's really fun for me to get to do this ... I would say I’m kind of the most versed in using the register or whatever. Usually when we go to summit markets at David Street, I'm the one that's checking people out.”

Delaney, who starts seventh-grade in the fall, said that working at the juicery isn't just a summer job, but more of a full-time position. She's well acquainted with the regular customers, including some teachers.

The customers are the main focus of the company, Anna said. Ten percent of the profits earned on opening day were given back to the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.

“There's nothing better than having my start like this,” Anna added. “I think that me being here is giving back to them.”

